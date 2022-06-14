Entertainment

This is everything that is known about the secret wedding of Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck

This was one of the most anticipated weddings of the year since Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck They are already husband and wife. This has been a real surprise of which the details are not known and in which the guests had to sign confidentiality agreements. Everything was kept secret to protect the news from the paparazzi.

It seems that Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have formalized their marriage in Georgia, specifically at the Ritz-Reynolds hotel in Lake Ocone, a luxury resort where they gathered a hundred friends and family. They both come from previous relationships with whom they have children who are the light of their eyes.

