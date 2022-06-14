This is everything that is known about the secret wedding of Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck

This was one of the most anticipated weddings of the year since Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck They are already husband and wife. This has been a real surprise of which the details are not known and in which the guests had to sign confidentiality agreements. Everything was kept secret to protect the news from the paparazzi.

It seems that Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have formalized their marriage in Georgia, specifically at the Ritz-Reynolds hotel in Lake Ocone, a luxury resort where they gathered a hundred friends and family. They both come from previous relationships with whom they have children who are the light of their eyes.

Jennifer Lopez She had a marriage with Marc Anthony, this relationship began in 2004 and lasted until 2011, only in 2014 did they get a divorce. As a result of this love, the twins Emme and Maximilian were born on February 22, 2008. These are the only two children of Jennifer.

Ben Affleck had a marriage with Jennifer Garner and married in 2005, that same year their first daughter Violet Anne was born. Affleck. On January 6, 2009, her second daughter named Seraphina Rose Elizabeth was born and on February 28, 2012 they were the parents of a boy named Samuel.

Image: Instagram Jennifer Lopez

A few weeks ago, rumors began to circulate with more force about the marriage between Jennifer Lopez Y Ben Affleck. One thing was certain, the two would do everything possible so that absolutely no details about it were leaked. And, at least for now, it seems that they have succeeded. Only a group of a hundred very close people have attended the event. Some rumors say that they are saving the big celebration for later, when the couple has decided to communicate it to the world.