This is how Hurricane Ian hit Florida

(CNN) — Hurricane Ian hit Florida on Wednesday as one of the strongest tropical cyclones to make landfall on the state’s west coast.



The landfall occurred near Cayo Costa with winds close to 240 km / h, a category 4 hurricane. In the early hours of this Thursday, collapsed buildings, floods, downed power lines and impassable roads were recorded.

After hitting Cuba on Tuesday, causing an island-wide blackout, Ian took aim at Florida’s vulnerable Gulf Coast. He advised more than 2.5 million people to flee, including 1.75 million under mandatory evacuation orders.