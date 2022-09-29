News

This is how Hurricane Ian hit Florida

(CNN) — Hurricane Ian hit Florida on Wednesday as one of the strongest tropical cyclones to make landfall on the state’s west coast.

The landfall occurred near Cayo Costa with winds close to 240 km / h, a category 4 hurricane. In the early hours of this Thursday, collapsed buildings, floods, downed power lines and impassable roads were recorded.

After hitting Cuba on Tuesday, causing an island-wide blackout, Ian took aim at Florida’s vulnerable Gulf Coast. He advised more than 2.5 million people to flee, including 1.75 million under mandatory evacuation orders.

HURRICANE IAN FLORIDA

Stedi Scuderi looks out at his flooded apartment in Fort Myers Thursday. Credit:Joe Raedle/Getty Images

hurricane ian florida damage

A ship lies partially submerged in Punta Gorda, Florida, on Thursday. Credit: Ricardo Arduengo/AFP/Getty Images

hurricane ian florida damage

People examine the damage to their home in Valrico, Florida, on Thursday. Credit: Chris O’Meara/AP

hurricane ian florida damage

Debris on a street in Punta Gorda this Thursday. Credit: Ricardo Arduengo/AFP/Getty Images

damage hurricane ian florida

Brenda Brennan sits next to a boat that the hurricane pushed into her building in Fort Myers on Thursday. She said the boat floated toward them around 7 p.m. Wednesday. Credit: Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Hurricane Ian

Vehicles make their way through flooded streets in Fort Myers Thursday. Credit: Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Hurricane Ian

Stefanie Karas stands in her flooded apartment in Fort Myers on Thursday. She is an artist and was salvaging what she could from her house. Credit: Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Hurricane Ian Florida

Firefighters help people stranded in Orange County, Florida, early Thursday. Credit: Orange County Fire Rescue Office of Public Information via AP

hurricane ian florida

A spiral staircase lies next to a damaged pickup truck in Sanibel, Florida, on Thursday. Credit: Douglas R. Clifford/Tampa Bay Times/ZUMA Press

Hurricane Ian

A damaged section of the Sanibel causeway Thursday. A portion of the roadway was washed away by the storm surge generated by the hurricane, according to live video from CNN affiliate WBBH. The causeway is the only way to get to or from Sanibel and Captiva Islands to the Florida mainland. Credit: Douglas R. Clifford/Tampa Bay Times/ZUMA Press

florida hurricane

A flooded street in downtown Fort Myers after Ian made landfall on Wednesday, September 28. Credit: Marco Bello/Reuters

florida hurricane ian

A woman peers through a door at damage during a power outage in Fort Myers Wednesday. Credit: Marco Bello/Reuters

florida nasa hurricane

A satellite image shows how the hurricane made landfall on the southwest coast of Florida on Wednesday. Credit: NOAA/NASA

hurricane ian florida damage

The streets of Naples, Florida, were flooded on Wednesday. City authorities asked residents to shelter in place until further notice. Credit: Naples Police

hurricane ian florida damage

A woman is helped out of a muddy area Wednesday in Tampa, Florida, where the water was receding due to a storm surge. Credit: Ben Hendren/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images

Hurricane Ian

Strong winds hit Punta Gorda on Wednesday. Credit: Ricardo Arduengo/AFP/Getty Images

Hurricane Ian

A woman holds an umbrella upside down in the wind in Tampa on Wednesday. Credit: Ben Hendren/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images

Hurricane Ian

Sailboats anchored in Roberts Bay are blown by the wind in Venice, Florida, on Wednesday. Credit: Pedro Portal/El Nuevo Herald/TNS/Abaca/Reuters

hurricane ian florida

Melvin Phillips stands in the flooded basement of his mobile home in Stuart, Fla., on Wednesday. Credit: Crystal Vander Weit/TC Palm/USA Today Network

hurricane ian florida

A man walks past the spot where the water receded from Tampa Bay on Wednesday. Credit: Bryan R. Smith/AFP/Getty Images

Hurricane Ian damage

Visible damage to Kings Point condominiums in Delray Beach, Florida, on Wednesday. Authorities believe it was caused by a tornado fueled by Hurricane Ian. Credit: Greg Lovett/The Palm Beach Post/USA Today Network

Hurricane Ian

A television crew broadcasts from the beach in Fort Myers, Wednesday. Credit: Marco Bello/Reuters

florida hurricane

Utility trucks stand in a rural lot Wednesday in The Villages, a Florida retirement community. Credit: Stephen M. Dowell/Orlando Sentinel/AP

florida hurricane

Tampa’s roads were empty Wednesday, before Hurricane Ian made landfall. Several coastal counties in western Florida were under mandatory evacuation. Credit: Shannon Stapleton/Reuters

florida hurricane ian

An overturned plane in Pembroke Pines, Florida, on Wednesday. Credit: Wilfredo Lee/AP

florida hurricane

Zuram Rodríguez surveys the damage around his home in Davie, Fla., early Wednesday. Credit: Joe Cavaretta/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP

hurricane ian damage

People play dominoes with a flashlight during a blackout in Havana, Cuba, on Wednesday. Crews in Cuba have been working to restore power to millions of people after Hurricane Ian hit the western region with strong winds and a dangerous storm surge, causing an island-wide blackout. Credit: Ramon Espinosa/AP

hurricane ian damage

People walk through a flooded street in Batabanó, Cuba, on Tuesday. Credit: Yamil Lage/AFP/Getty Images

hurricane ian florida

Southwest Airlines passengers check in near a sign displaying canceled flights at Tampa International Airport on Tuesday. Credit: Chris O’Meara/AP

Hurricane Ian

María Llonch retrieves her belongings from her home in Pinar del Río, Cuba, on Tuesday. Credit: Ramon Espinosa/AP

florida hurricane

Traffic piles up on Interstate 4 in Tampa, Florida, on Tuesday. Credit: Willie J. Allen Jr./Orlando Sentinel via AP

hurricane ian damage

A man carries his children through the rain and debris in Pinar del Río on Tuesday. Credit: Alexandre Meneghini/Reuters

hurricane ian damage

People drive through the rubble in Pinar del Río, on Tuesday. Credit: Alexandre Meneghini/Reuters

hurricane ian florida

Frederic and Mary Herodet board up their restaurant, Gulf Bistro, in St. Pete Beach, Fla., on Tuesday. Credit: Joe Raedle/Getty Images

nasa artemis hurricane ian

NASA’s Artemis I rocket is stored in the Vehicle Assembly Building at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida, on Tuesday. The rocket launch was postponed due to the imminent arrival of Hurricane Ian. Credit: Jim Watson/AFP/Getty Images

Hurricane Ian

Hurricane Ian as seen from the International Space Station on Monday, September 26. Credit: NASA via AP

Hurricane Ian

Waves rise along the Batabanó coast as Hurricane Ian makes landfall in Cuba on Monday. Credit: Ramon Espinosa/AP

Hurricane Ian

A Cuban family transports their belongings to a safe place in the Fanguito neighborhood of Havana, on Monday. Credit: Yamil Lage/AFP/Getty Images

Hurricane Ian

A family brings a dog to safety in Batabanó, Cuba, on Monday. Credit: Adalberto Roque/AFP/Getty Images

Hurricane Ian

People wait to fill up their cars at a Costco store in Orlando on Monday. Credit: Phelan M. Ebenhack/AP

hurricane ian florida

Ryan Copenhaver, manager of Siesta T’s in Sarasota, Fla., installs storm panels over the store’s windows on Monday. Credit: Mike Lang/USA Today Network

Hurricane Ian

A man helps pull small boats out of the bay in Havana, Cuba, on Monday. Credit: Yamil Lage/AFP/Getty Images

hurricane ian florida

Empty shelves in the water aisle of a supermarket in Kissimmee, Fla., on Monday. Credit: Gregg Newton/AFP via Getty Images

hurricane ian florida

Cathie Perkins, director of Emergency Management in Pinellas County, Florida, references a map Monday that indicates where storm surge would impact the county. During a press conference, she urged everyone who lives in those areas to evacuate. Credit: Martha Asencio-Rhine/Tampa Bay Times via ZUMA Press Wire

Hurricane Ian

Sarah Peterson fills sandbags at Fort Myers Beach, Florida, on Saturday, September 24. Credit: Andrew West/USA Today Network

