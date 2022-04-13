After 18 years, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have decided to give themselves a second chance. On April 8, the singer announced in her newsletter On the JLo that she is engaged to the actor, marking her sixth engagement.

A few days after the Diva from the Bronx will announce that she is engaged again with Ben Affleck, The actor’s ex-wife, Jennifer Garner has shared how she feels about it.

This is how Jennifer Garner feels about Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez’s engagement

A source close to Jennifer Garner told AND! News what The actress is not only happy to hear the recent news of the couple, but also in the know. Ben and Garner share three children: Violet, Seraphina, and Samuel.

“Ben told Jen and the kids, so they’d know. As for how she feels about the singer, Jen is happy for Ben. Also, she knows that JLo has been a positive influence in certain aspects ”the source noted.

Another source told the outlet that both Ben and Lopez hoped to keep their engagement private for a bit longer.

It may interest you: Jennifer Lopez thinks marriage to Ben Affleck was ‘meant to be’

Jennifer Lopez gives details of her engagement

As for the timing of the engagement, lThe second source described the moment as “a very intimate moment, just the two of them.”. “The proposal was discreet but very significant. Ben wanted the ring to be sentimental and put a lot of thought into it,” added the source.

For her part, Jennifer Lopez revealed in her newsletter On The JLo that she was taking a bubble bath when Ben Affleck proposed to her. “On Saturday night, while I was in my favorite place on earth (in the bubble bath), my beautiful love got down on one knee and proposed to me.”the singer wrote.

“[Yo] I just looked into his eyes smiling and crying at the same time trying to understand the fact that after 20 years this was happening again. I was literally speechless and he said, ‘Is that a yes?’ I said ‘YES, of course it’s a YES’.” he added.