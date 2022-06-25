This is how Julia Roberts’ children look today: Time has passed and the boys are already huge

Time is not only a tyrant, as the common place says, but it also flies; another common place. The truth is that the children of Julia Roberts and Danny Moder have grown up and, like everyone else, have escaped us during their follow-up for two and a half years, through a pandemic.

The actress and her beloved husband have been together for two decades. Love, which arose surrounded by skepticism, demonstrated its strength and lasted much longer than speculated by the pink press, which did not expect much from it at the beginning. Julia and Danny have twins and one more little boy, who has nothing to do with being a little boy.

Hazel Patricia and Phinnaeus Walter are already 17 years old. The twins were born in full swing of their parents’ love, just three years after the couple consolidated. Not content with a beautiful girl and boy, the couple returned to the ring two years later to give birth to Henry.

Some time ago, Julia expressed herself about the twins, noting that this year they will start university: “I am very excited for them. It is something incredible, I was not lucky enough to have a university experience. And to see how they do achieve it is fascinating”, the actress told the Extra portal; The fact that she highlighted from that demonstration of love is important: Julia never studied for a degree.

Roberts must have put a big reindeer on his career when the boys were born. That was the reason why we stopped seeing it in continuous premieres. Motherhood requires for her to bear fruit of happiness on a daily basis. This is demonstrated by her, being proud with them and sharing various moments on social networks, where she does not hide anything. The three are low-profile young men, they are gigantic and they look like this…