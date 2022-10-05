This is how the actors of “The Walking Dead” look 13 years after the first season – Metro World News

“The Walking Dead” is broadcasting what will be its last season, a series that has been maintained for more than 13 years on television.

The third part of this last section premiered on October 2, with several of the characters that started this adventure.

Every week, a new chapter will arrive on the Star+ streaming platform, up to a total of eight.

Time has passed and several actors kept their role in the plot, so their physical change is evident.

This is how the actors of the series look

Rick Grimes

This character, who is played by Andrew Lincoln since the first season, is back.

In 2018, it was announced that the actor would leave the broadcast, although it was soon learned that he would return to the project.

The Walking Dead Daryl Dixon. (Special)

Daryl Dixon

Although different versions have emerged about the deaths that will be in the program, Daryl is one of the most beloved characters, so it is very likely that he will not die.

It has even been confirmed that Norman Reedus will have a spin-off.

The Walking Dead The Walking Dead (Special)

Carol Peltier

From the first season, Melissa McBride gave life to Carol, when this character joined the group of survivors, led by Rick Grimes.

of the entire cast, the actress is the only one who will not participate in future projects, so this season could be the end of Peletier.

The Walking Dead Carol Peltier (Special)

Maggie Greene

In the second part of the series, Lauren Cohan joined the broadcast, to bring Maggie to life.

The actress will return for the spin-off set in New York, which will be released next year.

The Walking Dead Maggie Greene (Special )

Michonne

When season 2 started, Danai Gurira came to the series, to bring Michonne to life.

However, for the tenth installment, the character separated himself from the group of survivors, as he wanted to find Rick.

At the Comic-Con held in San Diego, it was confirmed that she will participate in a spin-off focused on Michonne.