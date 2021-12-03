“This is how the blocking of flights from Africa for the omicron variant is circumvented”: an entrepreneur’s trip

From Mozambique through the Tanzania then, Dubai: here it is escape to succeed in evade the block on flights from southern Africa imposed with the illusion of stopping the so-called South African variant, said Omicron, and thus reach the European capitals.

L’odyssey of a complicated journey but feasible able to circumvent the obstacles imposed by Western governments, he explains to theAdnkronos thereItalian entrepreneur PB Which, hidden behind the simple initials of the name, reveals how it is actually possible circumvent restrictions taxes to you travel from eight countries of the southern African region (South Africa, Lesotho, Botswana, Zimbabwe, Malawi, Mozambique, Namibia, Eswatini).

“Just get some experience and don’t get fixated on going to Johannesburg necessarily – clarifies immediately. – These are all connections found on the internet, but you have to know geography and have some experience of this part of the world“.

The entrepreneur, who in recent days has stayed in a well-known Maputo hotel, the capital of Mozambique, where – according to what they say in hotel – until yesterday they were other Italians, underlines how the “panic“After theannouncement of the block, with many compatriots looking for “solutions away Johannesburg or Doha“.

“I think – he specifies – there are many still in Mozambique“.

The solution for avoid blocking flights imposed by governments with the prospect of containing the South African variant named omicron he found it by going to Pemba, In the northern Mozambique.

From there he took a flight to Dar es Salaam, the capital of Tanzania “Where am I now, but off the bat, however absurd that hit theSouthern Africa. From here they are free to move anywhere, of course in the compliance with Covid rules“.

A not an easy path, that from Maputo to Pemba, which are distant 2,500 kilometers.

L’Italian entrepreneur therefore highlights how of about 140 people on board between Pemba to Dar es Salaam “alone five of us entered Tanzania. The rest took one connection with Emirates for Dubai and from there for any other European destination and not”. Therefore, i check on the omicron variant.