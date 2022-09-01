Entertainment

This is how the children of Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis look today

Photo of James James25 mins ago
0 30 2 minutes read

american actor Ashton Kutcher and Ukrainian-American actress Mila Kunis They make up one of the most beloved couples in Hollywood. They have been together since 2012 and got married in 2015.

On September 30, 2014, the couple had their first daughter, Wyatt Isabelle Kutcher, who was born at Cedars Sinai Hospital in Los Angeles, California. Little she will be 8 years old in less than a month.

Source link

Tags
Photo of James James25 mins ago
0 30 2 minutes read

Related Articles

Álvaro Díaz in Guadalajara: After packing the Pepsi Center, the rapper announces a date at the pearl of Guadalajara

3 mins ago

The 10 best productions of Zendaya according to IMDb – Publimetro Chile

14 mins ago

Discover the real story behind the movie “The Exchange”

23 mins ago

How does Galtier see Neymar’s future? – Sport.fr

26 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button