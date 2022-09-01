This is how the children of Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis look today

american actor Ashton Kutcher and Ukrainian-American actress Mila Kunis They make up one of the most beloved couples in Hollywood. They have been together since 2012 and got married in 2015.

On September 30, 2014, the couple had their first daughter, Wyatt Isabelle Kutcher, who was born at Cedars Sinai Hospital in Los Angeles, California. Little she will be 8 years old in less than a month.

On November 30, 2016, the actor couple welcomed their second child, Dimitri Portwood Kutcherwho is currently 5 years old.

Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis with their children Wyatt and Dimitri walking through the streets of Los Angeles.

In recent days, the happy family was captured walking the streets of Los Angeles. In the photos you can see Ashton and Mila Kunis together with their sons Wyat and Dimitri as they leave an ice cream parlor, where they ordered their favorite treats.

The next goal of Ashton Kutcher It has nothing to do with winning an award or starring in a great movie. The actor is training exhaustively to run the New York marathon on November 6.

Related news

According to what he said in a recent interview, he has lost more than 5 kilos and is working hard to develop the muscle mass of his legs.

Ashton Kutcher with his son Dimitri.

At 44 years old, kutcher has set out to run this marathon in order to raise money and awareness for Thorn, the tech organization to help protect and defend children from sexual abuse that he co-founded with ex-wife Demi Moore in 2012.

Ashton Kutcher with his daughter Wyatt.

“Running a marathon is a great opportunity for the work we’ve been doing for over a decade with Thorn. It’s a chance to show the people who work so hard to make our vision a reality that I’m with them and willing to go the distance.” last kilometer,” explained kutcher.

kutcher He has taken on this challenge with the full support of his current wife. “My wife has been very supportive. My reason for doing this comes down to leaving life better than it was given to me. My daily motivators are my children and my family,” the actor completed.

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive all the news and participate in exclusive contests from here.