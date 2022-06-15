This is how the children of Julia Roberts and Danny Moder are today: the twins are 17 years old and the youngest turned 15

The love story between Julia Roberts and Danny Moder started in the 2000s. They are now married for 20 years. and first they welcomed their twins, Hazel Patricia and Phinnaeus Walter, who are currently 17 years old. Years later, they continued on their journey to fatherhood and had Henry, who has now turned 15. Although the couple does not show much about their private life on social networks, they have shown some photos of what their offspring look like now they are all teenagers.

Since she became a mother, the actress of beautiful woman she adapted her time and career in the world of entertainment to be able to take care of her children. It has kept them so out of the public eye that they moved to Malibu, California, to have a more ordinary life and away from the spotlight. Despite the fact that she has positioned herself as one of the best actresses for her work in Hollywood, her children decided to remain almost anonymous.

Hazel and Phinnaeus were born on November 28, 2004, so are about to reach the age of majority to attend university. His mother commented in an interview for the portal of Extra, who “feels a little dizzy” because her little ones will go their own way and go to college in the fall. But she also feels happy because they will be able to fulfill that dream: “I am very excited for them. It is something incredible, I was not lucky enough to have a university experience. And to see how they do pull it off is fascinating,” the 54-year-old actress said.

In fact, it wasn’t long ago that both Roberts and Moder shared posts on their Instagram accounts to congratulate their two oldest children on their birthday: “17 of the sweetest years of life”, she wrote in a publication that exceeded 600,000 likes and had many comments. For his part, the father was not far behind and dedicated the following message to them: “These troublemakers … They turn 17 today. Thank you for helping me with parenting.”

Now, regarding the youngest son, little Henry: born in 2007 and has also been seen in some photographs with his parents and his brothers. One thing the three teenagers have in common is that they share a passion for soccer. From a very young age, Hazel competed in this sport with her brother Phin de Ella; then Henry was infected by the love of the ball.

The happy marriage has kept their children out of flashes, with exceptions like the debut of little Hazel on the red carpet in Cannes to accompany her father in the presentation of his film flag-dayDirected by and starring Sean Penn. They prefer that their children live a normal life, just as they have done until now: they ride bicycles, play soccer, take care of their organic garden and do not worry about entertainment.

The actress and the cinematographer they met during the filming of the movie TheMexicanin 2000. It was by 2002 that they got married and in 2004 they welcomed their first children: the twins. Although this last event was not easy, since Hazel and Phinnaeus were born a few weeks early.

The actress she had to rest for a month before becoming a mother, because the twins were already in a hurry to see the world. In fact, when she was admitted to the hospital for a premature birth, she missed out on the promotional campaigns for the two films that she still had to release, closer Y Ocean’s Twelve.