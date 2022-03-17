This is how the Concachampions Semifinals remain with Pumas and Cruz Azul

Mexico City /
The path towards the Final of the CONCACAF Champions League is shortened and at least there is already one Semifinal defined in which two of the so-called ‘great’ teams of Mexican soccer will be involved, such as Cougars and Blue Cross.
The Pumas came back from the New England Revolution in a dramatic series that required a penalty shootout to define the pass from the box of the UNAMwho rose from a three-goal deficit.
For its part, Blue Cross went to Canada tied at one goal with CF Montréal thanks to a goal from Uriel Antunasealing his ticket for the prelude to the definition of the championship.
Meanwhile, all that remains is to define a semifinalist, who will emerge from the winner between Lion and Seattle Sounderswith the set of mls as the wide favorite to advance after the 3-0 win at home.
The one who qualifies will have to face the New York City F.C.painting that was thrashed by the Guatemalan Communicationsalthough the aggregate 5-5 was enough to get him through the round.
How are the semifinals?
Series:
- Pumas vs Cruz Azul
- New York City FC vs Leon/Seattle Sounders
dates:
- First leg duels: April 5-7
- Return Duels: April 12-14