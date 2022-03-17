This is how the Concachampions Semifinals remain with Pumas and Cruz Azul

Midtime Editorial

The path towards the Final of the CONCACAF Champions League is shortened and at least there is already one Semifinal defined in which two of the so-called ‘great’ teams of Mexican soccer will be involved, such as Cougars and Blue Cross.

The Pumas came back from the New England Revolution in a dramatic series that required a penalty shootout to define the pass from the box of the UNAMwho rose from a three-goal deficit.

For its part, Blue Cross went to Canada tied at one goal with CF Montréal thanks to a goal from Uriel Antunasealing his ticket for the prelude to the definition of the championship.

Meanwhile, all that remains is to define a semifinalist, who will emerge from the winner between Lion and Seattle Sounderswith the set of mls as the wide favorite to advance after the 3-0 win at home.

The one who qualifies will have to face the New York City F.C.painting that was thrashed by the Guatemalan Communicationsalthough the aggregate 5-5 was enough to get him through the round.

How are the semifinals?

Series:

Pumas vs Cruz Azul

New York City FC vs Leon/Seattle Sounders

dates: