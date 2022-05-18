This is how the daughters of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt look today

Angelina Jolie Y Brad Pitt They have three daughters together: Zahara Marley, Shiloh Nouvel Y Vivienne Marcheline. Next, we tell you everything there is to know about them and we share some photos so you can see how they look today. Do not miss the details.

Zahara, Shiloh and Vivienne: all about the daughters of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt

The first of the daughters that Brad Pitt Y Angelina Jolie have in common is Zahara Marleya young man who was born on January 8, 2005 in Ethiopia and who was first adopted by the leading actress of hits like Lara Croft: Tomb Raider Y maleficentalthough she confessed that the couple made the decision together.

Shiloh Nouvel is close to turning 16 – Source: Instagram Angelina Jolie (/angelinajolie)

Just a few months later, their first biological daughter was born. Is about Shiloh Nouvel, who came into this life on May 27, 2006 in Namibia. By last, Vivienne Marcheline She is one of two twins that Pitt and Jolie had in France in 2008, more precisely on July 12.

Despite this, there are some images that allow us to observe how the girls have grown, especially the first two, and they are available on the official Instagram account of Angelina Jolie. About Vivienne, there are no official publications about her, but several photos and videos of paparazzi and ordinary people show that, shortly after turning 14, she is almost as tall as her mother.

Angelina Jolie, Brad Pitt and the hard story of Zahara’s biological mother

A couple of years after the adoption of Zahara On the part of Jolie and Pitt, the news spread that her biological mother wanted to recover her but that she finally ended up regretting it.

Zahara Marley, the eldest daughter of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt – Source: Instagram Angelina Jolie (/angelinajolie)

Just a few weeks ago, this woman whose name is Mentewab Dawit Lebiso shared some details about her pregnancy and why she decided to give her daughter up for adoption. Within the framework of an interview, Ella Lebiso confessed that she became pregnant as a result of rape and that her family, upon learning of it, decided to throw her out of her house.

Her health condition was such that she said that the baby, at birth, was malnourished, “on the verge of death” and that “she was not even capable of crying.” Despite the attempt she made at the time to get her biological daughter back, today Mentewab is extremely grateful towards Angelina Jolie and her familyand also stated that he would like to have some kind of contact with Zahara.

What do you think? Were you aware of the harsh story that revolves around the adoption of Zahara, the oldest of the daughters from Angelina Jolie Y Brad Pitt?

