This is how the groups and crosses of the Qatar 2022 World Cup remain

(CNN Spanish) — The Qatar 2022 World Cup ball will start rolling on November 21 at Al Bayt Stadium. But this Friday the first step of the maximum festival of world football was taken with the draw that determined how the groups were formed and how the crosses will be from the round of 16.

The ceremony, held in Doha, the capital of Qatar, lasted about an hour and a half, was attended by several legends in the history of football and, also, a message from the president of FIFA, Gianni Infantino, asking for the end of the Russian war in the Ukraine.

The draw left, in principle, the clash of two teams with recent history in the World Cups: Argentina and Mexico will be part of Group C along with Poland and Saudi Arabia. The South Americans eliminated the Aztec team consecutively in the second round of the World Cups in Germany 2006 and South Africa 2010.

Argentina will debut against Saudi Arabia while Mexico will do so against the Poles.

Perhaps Brazil will have to deal with the group that, a priori, appears to be the most complicated. The current runners-up from America will make up Group G along with Serbia, Switzerland and Cameroon: two Europeans and one of the most powerful Africans.

The United States, meanwhile, was lucky to integrate Group B along with England, Iran and the winner of the European playoff that is pending due to the war: Wales, Scotland or Ukraine will keep that place.

Ecuador, the team led by Gustavo Alfaro, will debut against the host, Qatar, and will also have as rivals in Group A Senegal and the Netherlands. Another complicated group.

Uruguay, the other South American team that qualified directly, remained in Group H along with Portugal (whom they eliminated in the round of 16 at Russia 2018), Ghana and South Korea.

Canada, who will return to a World Cup after their only qualification in Mexico 1986, will debut against Belgium in Group F, which also includes Morocco and Croatia.

Calendar

The group stage will be played between November 21 and Friday December 2. It will have 48 games with four daily meetings.

The group stage matches would be played as follows:

From 01:00 pm (5:00 am Miami time or ET), 4:00 pm (8:00 am ET), 07:00 pm (11:00 am ET) and 10:00 pm ( 2 p.m. ET).

The matches on the last day of this phase (starting Tuesday, December 29) will be played simultaneously at 6:00 pm (10:00 am ET) and 10:00 pm (2:00 pm ET).

