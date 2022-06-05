This is how the love story between Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner began

Joe Jonas Y Sophie Turner They are a couple that has been characterized by keeping their relationship very discreet, to the point of not showing the identity of their firstborn. For this reason, many details of how his career really began are unknown. love story.

Very little is known about their relationship and daily life. However, in March of this year the first images were leaked that confirmed what seemed obvious. The actress and the singer are expecting her second child.

However, at the moment the exact date on which the actress will give birth is unknown and, From the images that have been made public, everything would indicate that there will not be many months to wait until meeting the new baby.

Although they are very secretive, Sophie’s last public appearances on her Instagram were the ones that confirmed the pregnancy rumors. The first of them caught her attention, since it was Sophie herself who shared it with her followers in a snapshot where she poses in profile to the camera showing her belly.

But well, meanwhile, we decided to remember how the love story of this couple. Something that characterizes them is that Joe Jonas Y Sophie Turner, from the beginning of their romance, they are part of one of the most beloved and famous couples in Hollywood. However, they prefer to stay as far away from giving notes as possible.

The love story between Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner

It all started after Joe Jonas He became known as a true heartthrob within the industry for having had several love affairs with various stars. Among them, it is worth remembering Taylor Swift, Camilla Belle, Demi Lovato, Ashley Green, Gigi Hadid and Blanda Eggenschwiler.

However, with Sophie Turner everything began to be different, since he seemed to want to maintain a discreet profile sentimentally and that is how the rumors that they could be together began in 2016.

Although it was never confirmed, it is said that they met at a party where they had an instant connection. Then, they were seen at a Kings of Leon concert and this is how their relationship would have started. love story.

A very discreet wedding, like her love

Once their relationship was confirmed, they began to receive some criticism for their age difference. And it is that, Joe Jonas is 6 years older than Sophie Turner. It was only in October 2017, unexpectedly, that they announced their engagement on their respective Instagram profiles.

With a photograph of Sophie’s hand and a sparkling ring, the American singer and dancer wrote: “She said yes.” Later, they celebrated their religious wedding on June 29, 2019 at the Tourreau castle in Sarrians in Paris, but everything was very low-key and away from the media.

The first and only photographs were only shared by themselves on their own profiles. For her part, the 26-year-old actress wore a custom-made dress by designer Nicolas Ghesquière for the brand Louis Vuitton.

Joe Jonas and Sophie started a family

In February 2020, Joe Jonas Y Sophie Turner they became parents. They were expecting their first child, after a completely discreet pregnancy. Finally, in July of the same year, different media announced the birth of their first daughter, Willa.

Very discreetly, as from the beginning of this love storyis that now the couple is expecting their second child. Joe Jonas Y Sophie Turner They are very happy and they show it “very cautious” and in their style on social networks. Without a doubt, they have become one of the most admired couples, because they maintain their love in a very authentic and unpretentious way.

Do you like the couple they make?