This is Tesla laser technology that puts an end to traditional windshield wipers

As such, the idea is none other than a laser beam dealing with a technology that could be used to replace traditional windshield wipers . It would also serve to clean the optics of the cameras of the ADAS systems that equip the vehicles, which could also be installed much higher on the panoramic windshields that extend towards the roof. At the same time, what it does is use lasers to keep clean the surface of the glass, of the headlights…

However, if we start to look, we can find two elements that have hardly changed over time. One of them is what has to do with the characteristic windshield wipers something that Tesla has wanted to solve after the last approval of the United States on the patent.

With all that the automobile has advanced in just a century and a half, there are elements that have undergone significant changes. From, for example, the propellants themselves, the energy systems, the starter, the batteries, or the technology itself of the vehicles themselves.

How does it work

The idea of ​​​​Tesla, basically, is none other than to use lasers to remove dirt from the glass of the vehicle in a way that is initially more effective than using water and the current windshield wiper. This system is equipped with a set of optics emitted by the laser beams, a debris detection circuit, and a beam exposure control circuit.

The patent with which the idea was finally presented showed a Tesla Model S with lasers mounted on the hood, fender and B-pillar to clean the front and side cameras, although it would also be prepared to clean windows sides, rear or windshield.

Based on a series of parameters, it would carry out the corresponding maneuver. It’s more; This technology also does so by drawing attention to knowing some other detail about it. In the past, the concept was already registered, which is what it has done to be carried out now. we saw it with him cybertruck model, which will delay its production until 2023, and which does not have the classic water and dirt sweeping system. Therefore, everything indicates that this could be the first model to have this technology.

Improve driving safety and gain perspective

But this is not exactly something new. And it is that before it had already developed a system based on a electromagnetic mechanism. They did it through the windshield wiper arm, which slides transversely along the entire windshield on magnetic rails and hides under the hood when not in operation.

Its advantage is simple: by covering the entire surface of the glass, it allows the relocation of the ADAS system cameras much higher, especially in vehicles with windshields that extend towards the panoramic roof. With that perspective is gained and driving safety is improved.

When it comes to Tesla’s laser system that will ditch the windshield wipers, the aim is to find a better balance between hiding them when not in use, and remaining efficient when needed, as vehicles get smarter. and more technology dependent such as cameras and sensors. Finally, there is also the objective of not only using it in vehicles, but also applying it to clean solar panels and roof tiles in houses.