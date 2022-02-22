This is the exercise routine that will allow you to lose 500 calories in 20 minutes

Regular physical activity, such as walking, cycling, playing sports or participating in recreational activities, is very beneficial for health, according to the World Health Organization (WHO).

Many people exercise to lose a few extra kilos, but it is important to note that this must be accompanied by a good diet based on a caloric deficit, which is when people consume fewer calories than they spend on a daily basis.

That said, the portal Salud 180 revealed that jumping rope is the best exercise routine to lose 500 calories in 20 minutes. In addition, not only calories will be lost, but also the abdomen, legs, buttocks and arms will be strengthened.

For this reason, it is recommended to perform 50 normal jumps, then 50 jumps opening and closing legs, then 50 jumps raising the legs, then 50 jumps with one foot and then with the other. Finally, the routine is repeated until completing 20 minutes.

It is necessary to emphasize that regular physical activity can improve muscular and cardiorespiratory fitness, improve bone and functional health, reduce the risk of hypertension, coronary heart disease, stroke, diabetes, several types of cancer (including breast cancer and colon) and depression, reduce the risk of falls, as well as hip or vertebral fractures and helps maintain a healthy body weight.

In any case, people wonder what is the best time to exercise and, for this reason, experts say that it is a matter of preference, taste and schedule. The important thing is to meet the daily goals.

However, several trainers said that doing some physical activity at night reduces the stress of the day and for this reason improves the quality of sleep, since people fall asleep faster and last longer in the stage of deep sleep.

But for other trainers, the best time to exercise is in the morning, since there will be no excuses for not doing it because it is the first activity of the day and it cannot be postponed due to unforeseen events, such as a lot of work or fatigue.

It is important to have a balanced diet and according to the World Health Organization (WHO) a healthy diet includes:

Legumes (such as lentils and beans), nuts, and whole grains (for example, unprocessed corn, millet, oats, wheat, or brown rice).

At least 400 g (five servings) of fruit and vegetables per day, except potatoes, sweet potatoes, cassava and other starchy tubers.

Less than 10% of total caloric intake from free sugars, which equates to 50 grams (about 12 level teaspoons) for a person of healthy body weight consuming approximately 2,000 calories per day, although less than 5% of caloric intake is ideal for additional health benefits total. Free sugars are all those that manufacturers, cooks or consumers add to foods or drinks, as well as sugars naturally present in honey, syrups and fruit juices and concentrates.

Less than 30% of daily caloric intake from fat. The unsaturated ones (present in fish, avocados, nuts and in sunflower, soybean, canola and olive oils) are preferable to the saturated ones (present in fatty meat, butter, palm and coconut oil, cream , cheese, clarified butter, and lard), and trans fats of all types, particularly those produced industrially (found in frozen pizzas, pies, cookies, pastries, wafers, cooking oils, and spreads) and from ruminants (found in the meat and dairy products of ruminants such as cattle, sheep, goats and camels). The WHO suggested reducing saturated fat intake to less than 10% of total calorie intake, and trans fat intake to less than 1%. In particular, industrially produced trans fats are not part of a healthy diet and should be avoided.

Less than five grams of salt (approximately one teaspoon) a day. Salt should be iodized.

However, the exact composition of a varied, balanced and healthy diet will be determined by the characteristics of each person (age, sex, life habits and degree of physical activity), the cultural context, the foods available in the place and the habits food.