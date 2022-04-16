This is the imposing mansion where Jim Carrey will live when he retires from acting

The renowned actor Jim Carrey plans a retirement, after 45 years of experience. During an interview with Access Hollywood, the “The Mask” actor responded emphatically when Dolly Parton showed her intention to make a music video. At her proposal, he replied: “I have enough. I have done enough. I am enough.”

However, he clarified that apparently his retirement would not be definitive. “If the angels bring some kind of script written in gold ink, telling me that it’s going to be very important for people to see, I could continue down the road. But I’ll take a break.”

The actor began his career in 1977, when he imitated Elvis Presley and Jerry Lewis in bars in Toronto, Canada. But what will Carrey do if he takes that final break? According to his own statements, his mansion in Brentwood, California, will be his refuge beyond cameras and lights. It is an imposing property valued at more than 10 million dollars.

Satellite image of Jim Carrey’s mansion in Brentwood, California



The mansion was built in 1951 in a ranch style. Carrey bought it in 1994 for $3.8 million. Over the years, he merged his ranch with the lot next door, which he bought for $1.7 million.

Today, this lot measures 8,029 square feet and has five bedrooms and nine bathrooms. It also has a dining room, living room, laundry room, pool, spa, guest house, and tennis courts.

Jim Carrey announced that he is retiring from acting

The news of the actor’s departure from the sets was known in early April. “I’m retiring,” he said in dialogue with the Access Hollywood site. In the same report he revealed that although he can appear on screen again if they present him with a “dream” project, he is more inclined to put an end to his career.

In that sense, he said that he currently enjoys recreational activities such as painting. “I really like my relaxed life. I love putting paint on canvas and I really love my spiritual life and I feel like, and this is something you might never hear another celebrity say, I’ve done enough,” she said.

Carrey’s announcement came in the same week as his colleague Bruce Willis. In the case of the protagonist of Sixth Sense, his departure from the film industry is due to a health problem: he was diagnosed with aphasia.

In a statement posted on Willis’s Instagram account, the 67-year-old actor’s family said he was recently diagnosed with aphasia and that the condition affects his cognitive abilities. “As a result of this and with much consideration, Bruce is retiring from the career that has meant so much to him,” said the text signed by his wife Emma Heming Willis, his ex-partner Demi Moore and their five daughters, Rumer, Scout, Tallulah , Mabel and Evelyn.

“We are going through this as a strong family unit, and we wanted to let his fans know because we know how much he means to you, as you mean to him. As Bruce always says, ‘enjoy life’, and together we plan to do just that.”