This is the luxurious mansion of Anne Hathaway

Anne Hathaway She is one of the most beloved actresses in Hollywood and already has a long career, which has positioned her as one of the highest grossing of her generation. For this reason, many of her fans are also interested in knowing what her private life is like and one of the details that she revealed about her is her country mansion in Connecticut.

The actress of “Les Miserables” has a very low profile and does not like to expose her private life, but in some interviews she told a little about her intimacy to connect with people. It was thus that she opened the doors of her Mansion built in 1920 and located in Westport, a town located in Fairfield County.

It is perfect to escape from all the paparazzi and enjoy some time away from the cameras that always follow her everywhere. This haven features New England architecture, making it look like an English country house, has 5 bedrooms, 6 baths, and is an hour from Manhattan, New York, making it perfect for work appointments.

Let’s take a look at Anne Hathaway’s house:

The interior is completely painted white with light wood floors giving it a very warm look. The kitchen features a large chandelier hanging from the ceiling and a gold oven, while the living room has gray walls and a gray armchair with several cushions.

It seems that to Anne Hathaway Lighting and wide spaces are very important to him because the dining room also has light walls with a large chandelier, but the dark wood table stands out. The hall of the home has a large mirror on the wall next to a staircase that leads to the bedrooms.

This mansion in Connecticut has great ventilation thanks to the windows that face the outside and, according to Architectural Digest, the main room has a balcony with armchairs where the actress enjoys the sunsets. In addition, the main door is painted red which stands out in the block and gives it an original touch.

Anne Hathaway, at 39, tries to enjoy every moment

The value of the coastal property is $2.79 million dollars and where Anne Hathaway, 39, chooses to spend his winter vacation. The actress officially resides in New York, a city that has a great affection for her since she was born in Brooklyn and she lived many years of her youth in New Jersey.

Would you like to live in the mansion of Anne Hathaway?