This is the mansion that Adele has put up for sale in Beverly Hills

Adele already lives like a queen in the huge villa that she bought from Sylvester Stallone earlier this year for 58 million dollars, practically the same in euros at the current exchange rate. Now, the English singer is determined to get rid of some properties to recover the investment and the first of them is a mansion in Beverly Hills that Nicole Richie sold her in 2021. “A charming estate in the style of the Hamptons” reads the publicity of the house, for sale for 12 million, a notable increase over the 6.7 that Richie paid for it in 2015.

The access makes it pass for a more modest dwelling than it really is.

Living room.

Casual dining.

The mansion covers 512 m2 and has four bedrooms, three bathrooms and a toilet. The master suite, in addition to its own fireplace, has double dressing rooms, a bathroom with two sinks and a hydromassage bathtub. Also gourmet kitchen, a hobby room, library, and a dining room at the same time living room; All of these spaces come equipped with a fireplace – not exactly essential in California but a status symbol – and open onto a lush garden in the back, where we find an orchard, fruit trees, pool/spa and sports court.

Among the other amenities, laundry, gym, office for the assistant and a room for the security guard with surveillance equipment.

One of four bedrooms.

All bedrooms have fireplaces.

The master suite bathroom.

Garden view.

The house is located right next to Adele’s former principal residence, where she shot a Vogue editorial last year, in the Hidden Valley Estates community, with 24-hour security, and neighbors with estates there as famous as Jennifer Lawrence, Zoe Saldana, Nicole Kidman and Penelope Cruz. Adele still owns another mansion across the street, where her ex, Simon Konecki, lives.