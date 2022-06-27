This is the reason why Cara Delevingne has gone viral during PFW

READ IN:

Español

Cara Delevingne returned, after a long period of rest, to the catwalks of Paris Fashion Week. And she did it in style with AMI and going viral on social networks. We tell you why:

Under the name of ‘Heart Sacré’, ME presented his proposal for the season Spring/Summer 2023 in front of Sacré heart (hence the reference). For this, it had the presence of great icons such as kristen McMenamy either Expensive Delevingne who quickly became internet meme meat.

Wearing a black leather jacket and strappy heels, the supermodel walked the runway in an exaggerated fashion. Something that viewers, both physical and virtual, were quick to comment on. But it’s not the first time Delevingne acts in a peculiar way (he did it recently during the Billboard Music Awards)

Here are some of the most commented memes…

Is it me or is Cara Deleviingne’s walk indicating that she should be nowhere near a runway pic.twitter.com/pkq2FneauC — darby hill (@__whatthehill) June 25, 2022

If you’ve seen a video of Cara’s runway walk it’ll make sense https://t.co/RSMBHUT0QO — lil miss niggas (@MiintCondition) June 24, 2022