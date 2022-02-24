This is the reason why the children of Aracely Arámbula and Luis Miguel are not shown in public

Despite the fact that a few years have passed since the relationship between Luis Miguel and the actress, on many occasions, due to their popularity, they are still a repeated theme for heart programs because the causes of their breakup are unknown. For this reason, on many occasions they have had to keep the press away in order to protect the integrity of their children.

The dream romance that Luis Miguel and Araceli Arámbula maintained was an apparently conflict-free relationship, until in 2009 they decided to end it and announced their separation to the astonishment of many. As a result of this love story, the children were born who are now two teenagers, 13 and 14 years old.

One of the few images of one of the children of Luis Miguel and Aracely Arámbula. Source: Instagram @aracelyarambula

According to the actress, her children Luis Miguel and Daniel maintain a good relationship with their father and paternal family and therefore they have no problem spending time with El Sol so that they can connect and enjoy the company of Luis Miguel. However, last year, Aracely Arámbula’s lawyer argued on the television program Ventaneando that the singer had not met his monetary obligations to his children for a year.

Despite keeping a low profile with her children, the actress has come to share some moments lived on her Instagram account showing videos and images of her children without showing her face. Examples of this are a video in which Daniel appears singing from behind and another moment on the occasion of the birthday of the son of Luis Miguelwhere he shared a photo hugging his son Daniel as part of one of the gifts received.

Luis Miguel and Aracely Arámbula. Source: Archive

In this sense, Aracely indicated to the media that her children keep their lives private since it is a decision made by themselves. “My children do not want to appear publicly and when they say no, I have to respect the decision they want to make, they are also minors.” However, the ex-partner Luis Miguel She did not rule out that either of them venture into acting at some point, a decision that she will respect, as she stated in an interview in November.