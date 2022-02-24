This is the reason why the children of Aracely Arámbula and Luis Miguel are not shown in public

Despite the fact that a few years have passed since the relationship between Luis Miguel and the actress, on many occasions, due to their popularity, they are still a repeated theme for heart programs because the causes of their breakup are unknown. For this reason, on many occasions they have had to keep the press away in order to protect the integrity of their children.

The dream romance that Luis Miguel and Araceli Arámbula maintained was an apparently conflict-free relationship, until in 2009 they decided to end it and announced their separation to the astonishment of many. As a result of this love story, the children were born who are now two teenagers, 13 and 14 years old.

