This is the true relationship of Shiloh Jolie-Pitt with Angelina Jolie, her mother

We have been seeing for a while Shiloh Jolie Pittthe daughter of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt, in different videos showing their dance skills. But it’s not just any dance that he does Shilohhe likes and expresses himself through urban rhythms for which he has a great ability, something that apparently he has not inherited from his parents.

Even though her famous mom Angelina Jolie, is very proud of her daughter and has the characteristic of being a good educator. Brad Pitt’s daughter and her mother are constantly arguing about the teenager’s rebelliousness, because they both have quite a strong character and there are permanent discrepancies between the actress and Shiloh.

