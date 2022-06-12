This is the true relationship of Shiloh Jolie-Pitt with Angelina Jolie, her mother

We have been seeing for a while Shiloh Jolie Pittthe daughter of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt, in different videos showing their dance skills. But it’s not just any dance that he does Shilohhe likes and expresses himself through urban rhythms for which he has a great ability, something that apparently he has not inherited from his parents.

Even though her famous mom Angelina Jolie, is very proud of her daughter and has the characteristic of being a good educator. Brad Pitt’s daughter and her mother are constantly arguing about the teenager’s rebelliousness, because they both have quite a strong character and there are permanent discrepancies between the actress and Shiloh.

Each case is particular without a doubt but in this one in which we are talking about celebrities like Angelina Jolie maybe it’s more complex. In order to help children we must understand how they work and something we do not realize is that when an adolescent, in this case Shiloh Jolie Pittdoes something is because the adolescent’s way of seeing the world and believes that he is doing it is the most convenient.

As absurd or bad as it may seem, in this case a rebellious young woman like Shiloh Jolie Pitt, disobeying or coming home late and challenging his parents is the best way he can think of to act. until Angelina Jolie not understanding what emotions, memories, thoughts and learning are leading the adolescent to be that way cannot help her change her behavior.

This is what is happening now with Shiloh Jolie PittAccording to the media Celebrity Insider a source close to the family Jolie-Pitt revealed that lately Shiloh Y Angelina Jolie They would be having some difficulties relating. This is normal at her age since the adolescent has sudden mood swings and this leads to destabilizing the mother-daughter relationship.

According to this person close to the family, the discussions between Angelina Jolie Y Shiloh Jolie Pitt they are frequent and it is a common act for the adolescent to go out slamming doors all the time. what’s more Shiloh He can’t wait to go study for a university degree and, as he would have said, as far away as possible from his mother. This taking into account that she would once have run away from home to see her father Brad Pitt.