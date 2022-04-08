This is what could happen if Apple allowed the installation of applications from outside the App Store

In recent months we are seeing a major assault against Apple that seeks to dismantle the structure of the App Store. Certain developers, such as Epic, Spotify or those responsible for HEY (who adapted their app to comply with App Store standards) want to be able to install applications on iPhones and iPads without going through the application store and even offer their own stores. This It falls far short of the security and reliability guarantee offered by Apple in its App Store, but is it unreasonable? Let’s talk about it in more detail.

Apple now allows you to install apps from outside the App Store, but with asterisks

Before getting into the matter, let’s talk for a moment about the main point in favor of allowing applications to be installed from outside the App Store. Apple has been accused of monopoly for months, since, according to certain companies, the fact of having to pay a commission of 15% (or 30% if you earn more than a million dollars a year), without going into the App Store will charge a reduced commission of 27% in the Netherlands, it is abuse of power and anti-competitive. I couldn’t disagree more with these statements. but this is not the subject of the article. What is clear is that allowing applications to be installed from outside the App Store would silence all those criticisms and stop several investigations that are open right now.

Good. Let’s focus on installing apps from outside the App Store, what we know as sideloading—which Tim Cook says “Users who want to sideload can use Android.” Apple already allows that, but it allows it only in two very specific cases. If we are developers we can install, signed with our own certificate, any app, anyone, no approval is required, we just plug in our iPhone and install it, nothing more. The issue is that in order to use this system we have to be developers in the Apple program and cover a fee of 99 euros per year. The other way that Apple allows the installation of certain applications is through company certificates. Something that is not intended for anything other than environments in which certain companies want to distribute their own apps for their employees.

A system that is already technically possible, but that would generate serious unforeseen events.

Returning to the first system, it is important that we bear in mind that we, with the free developer account, can also install apps, but these, instead of being able to run for a year, expire after three days. Ideal for be able to test, but not for sustained use.

The guarantee that Apple offers does not exist outside of the App Store





Let’s establish the hypothetical premise: Apple allows us to install any app from outside the App Store using xCode. It would be a movement that would have several repercussions. The first one is that no developer could even try to complain anymore from the App Store. The other repercussions are not nearly as interesting.

The iPhone is a very secure device. This is almost equally due to how closed the platform is and the fact that apps aren’t allowed to do certain things. An application that is distributed from the App Store can bypass almost any restriction, access private APIs, modify system files, etc. It’s not hard to imagine how quickly these applications could cause damage to the device, we only have to think about the jailbreak.

But this lack of security would extend to transactions. Would we pay a subscription to a task management app that we know nothing about? I wouldn’t even sign up for the trial week. Now when we buy an app we are buying it from Apple. When we pay for a subscription, it is Apple to whom we give the money. An iPhone with apps from outside the App Store would mean that in each application a direct relationship with the developer would be established: an account, a credit card, permissions that may or may not be requested, etc.

When we buy an app, we buy it from Apple, with all the guarantees that this offers us. What would happen outside the App Store?

If finally, after some trial or investigation, Apple was forced to allow app installations from outside the App Store, what guarantee would we have as users? None. We may be able to install Netflix with the confidence of a company of its size, but this is not available to all developers. Said more clearly, this is only available to very, very few developers.

There is no need to even talk about the possible deceptions. How many users would fall for promises of paid services offered for free? This is the main way for malware to enter Macs: the user installs something they shouldn’t install. In the App Store this is not an option, outside of it it is, no matter how much you want to legislate against the App Store. “The iPhone has a level of security” quite “higher than the Mac” recognized the same Craig Federighi.

Less warranty, less service, less support and what do we gain in return? Nothing





When something fails we usually have a pretty clear idea of ​​who to turn to. If the Files app does not allow us to open a PDF, we will say that Apple so-and-so, that the software is this and that, that the Cupertino engineers something… But what about apps installed from outside the App Store? It is not unreasonable to think that a certain application can modify the behavior of the Files app or cause it to crash. Should Apple Take Over Support? I would say not.

We could get to a point where Apple says: If you have third-party apps we can’t support you until you restore your phone. It is something that more or less already happens when we have a beta installed in the operating system and we go to an Apple Store with our iPhone or call Apple Care. At Apple they know that non-stable versions —the same would happen with versions that may have been modified by apps installed from outside the App Store— They don’t have the integrity to be able to support.

In the end, if for some reason Apple were forced to make changes to allow installation of apps from outside the App Store, it would require a major awareness campaign: install apps only from trusted developers, see the App Store. It is something that I have to repeat more than once in my formations, because not complying with it can lead to important scares, economically important.

Neither more competition nor benefits for the user. Just loss of security.

With all this it is easy to see the risk of creating an App Store at two speeds: the apps that can be allowed to be outside and the apps that cannot exist without the store. Profits? I will give my opinion: None. The App Store apps that can afford to be out have already avoided having to pay the 15% (or 30%) commission, see Netflix or Spotify, where we have to register via the web, go to the web directly to sign up (or low). The apps that grow and evolve thanks to the App Store would continue in it, enjoying the protection of Apple and the guarantee it offers us. And for us, the users, the result would be a loss of the most important of our security. We may not be going to install anything outside the App Store, but our WhatsApp contacts can and goodbye to the encryption of conversations.

In view of the fact that certain developers, only a few, have managed to direct the machinery of the government to investigate the application stores, and that even the European Union seeks to regulate the operation of the App Store and other application stores, it is a good time to stop to think about the ultimate consequences of certain decisions. Apple has already said on occasion that installing apps from outside the App Store would destroy the iPhone as we know it. And all in all, for what? To buy the 15% cheaper Fortnite V-Bucks? It remains to be seen how many developers will pass the 15% savings on to end users. We would lose a lot for nothing.