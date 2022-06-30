This is what Emilia Clarke would look like as Mera in Aquaman 2 instead of Amber Heard

The campaign started years ago by some fans continues so that Warner Bros. removes Amber Heard from the DC Universe. The online petition that demands that the actress stop being Mera has already exceeded three million signatures and, in parallel, there are already those who venture who would be her ideal replacement. In the pools, the name that continues to sound the strongest is that of Emilia Clarke, the actress who played Daenerys in Game of Thrones.

After the latest information, which assures that Heard has seen how his character will have an almost testimonial presence, less than ten minutes on screen in Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, a sequel that will again be directed by James Wan, now the artist ‘diamondead’ has imagined to Emilia Clarke as Mera.

The illustrator accompanied his work, which he published on his Instagram profile, with a message in which expressed the clear wish of the fans for seeing the leading lady of GOT replacing Amber Heard as the Atlantean heroine.

While Johnny Depp’s trial against Amber Heard is still in full swing, things are, to say the least, not looking good for Amber Heard. With that being said, a huge petition has been started (once again) to replace Amber Heard in the role of Mera in ‘Aquaman 2’. While such a big change is unlikely to be made to the film right now (it’s too late), one of the fan favorites to replace Amber is actress Emilia Clarke. Personally, I also think a change like this would have been a great decision. So, enjoy this poster I made of Emilia Clarke in the role of Mera in “Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom,” the artist said.

Conceived as if it were a movie poster, in the illustration you can see Clarke as DC’s aquatic heroine, emerging from the sea and clad in her characteristic green battle suit. Thus, wearing her long red hair and wearing her crown, Aquaman’s partner shows herself with a defiant smile, displaying her Atlantean powers with which she controls water.

It should be remembered that the second installment of the franchise starring Jason Momoa as DC’s Atlantean hero has delayed its release date. Initially scheduled for December 16 this year, the study has chosen to delay its release to March 17 next year, which will prevent Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom from going up against the Avatar sequel at the box office.

jvc