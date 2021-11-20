this is what he gave Travis Barker for his 46th birthday!

Kourtney Kardashian And Travis Barker, before becoming life companions, they shared a deep friendship since 2017. In fact, he and his family were guests of the show that until this year has followed the Kardashian clan in all its adventures. Although Travis has admitted in the past that he has an attraction for Kim, it seems that he eventually found love in Kourtney. The couple made their relationship official only in January 2021 and since that day they have been practically inseparable. Exactly six days ago Travis turned 46 and if there’s one thing the Kardashian family never disappoints about, these are GIFTS…

Kourtney Kardashian has decided to surprise the well-known drummer with a splendid and very expensive gift. After having organized a surprise party for him, she decided to appear with him the car of his dreams: Buick Grand National Regal GNX 1987, is a very rare car and is thought to become a collector’s item in the future. Its price starts from 20,000 euros up to almost 60,000 euros. Poosh’s founder spared no expense in making her partner happy!

Travis decided to show the whole world the purchase his partner made for him, publishing a series of photos depicting the two in the brand new and shiny car and then wrote to her:

When the girl of your dreams gives you the car of your dreams!

It seems that Kourtney and Travis are living their relationship to the fullest, this time the fans have nothing to say except that they are a beautiful couple!

