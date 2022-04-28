This is what Peter from The Chronicles of Narnia looks like today

It has been 17 years since the first film adaptation of the famous books of The Chronicles of Narnia. If you grew up in the 2000s, surely you remember all the phenomenon that was this fantasy sagawhich spanned three films.

However, after its third installment in 2010, no further films of the franchises were released. Those who have not read the books The Chronicles of Narnia they were left without knowing the denouement of Peter, Susan, Edmund and Lucy.

Since then, the actors behind the saga have had different levels of success, perhaps being Will Poulter who achieved the most fame after the movies. But many wonder what became of the leading actor, behind the older brother of the saga.

What became of Peter’s actor in The Chronicles of Narnia?

In The Chronicles of Narnia, actor William Moseley landed the lead role of Peter Pevensie. At just 18 years old, the British interpreter played the role of older brother of the popular saga.

He quickly became one of the franchise’s biggest stars, generating a strong fan base. Furthermore, she won acclaim for her performance, being nominated for Best Actor at the Saturn Awards.

However, after the abrupt end of the saga, many lost track of William Moseley. In 2015, fYou were one of the protagonists of TheRoyals, a fictional series about a royal family.

Since then, the British actor has focused in independent films and has appeared in major film festivals. In 2021, he was one of the protagonists of Land of Dreams, comedy that debuted at the Venice Film Festival.

Besides, William Moseley will soon play the legendary horror writer, Edgar Allan Poe. Is about Ravens Hollow, a horror film that will come directly to streaming this 2022.