This is what the protagonists of ‘Mean Girls’ look like today (Regina George has not changed anything)
Have you seen how Rachel McAdams is almost the same in ‘Doctor Strange in the multiverse of madness?
heavy girls is and always will be one of the most iconic teen movies of recent times, it could be that heart stopper is coming with new adolescent narratives, or that Korean series with the same cut are taking relevance, but we will always have a special place for Cady and Las Plásticas.
Also known as Mean Girls Due to its name in English, this film served as a hotbed of talent, since only Lindsay Lohan was the best known of the cast, in fact this was her first project outside of Disney, while it was the first of the other participants. Check out how each of the protagonists have changed and how much her career has grown.
Lindsay Lohan as Cady Heron
The queen and former Disney girl has changed a lot since her time in Heavy Girls. After having been away from romantic comedies this year, she is ready to return to her own with Netflix.
Rachel McAdams – Regina George
Right now Rachel McAdams, who was the queen bee of high school, is part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe in Doctor Strange in the multiverse of madness, playing a couple of variants of Christine, the romantic interest of Steven Strange.
Lacey Chabert – Gretchen Wieners
Did you know that the actress who gave life to Gretchen lent her voice to Eliza Thornberry from the thornberrys and Meg Griffin in the first season of Family Guy.?
Tina Fey – Ms. Norbury
Tina Fey is the mastermind behind heavy girls Well, she wrote the script for the movie. She is a great comedian and now we can see her in the Star Plus series, Only Murders in the Building.
Amy Poehler – Mrs. George
American comedian, writer, producer, director, and best friend of Tina Fei. He brought Regina’s mom to life when she was only 8 years older than Rachel McAdams.
Lizzy Caplan – Janis Ian
In addition to Cady’s best friend, she is also known for her role on the CBS series The Class. We also saw her replace Isla Fisher in Nothing is what it seems 2.