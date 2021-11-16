Sports

this is what they lay on top of his coffin – Libero Quotidiano

Today, Monday 15 November, is the day of the funeral parlor of Giampiero Galeazzi. A sweater biancoceleste of Lazio with the number 9 on the coffin. Six crowns, three of the family members, one from the mayor of Rome, Roberto Gualtieri, one from Tg5 and another from the national football team of singers. And the visit of friends and relatives. So this morning in the hall of the Protomoteca in the Campidoglio in Rome the funeral home of the historic Rai sports commentator who died on Friday at the age of 75 was presented.

To give the last farewell to the journalist Amedeo Goria and Enrico Mentana, the president of Lazio Claudio Lotito. “There was a great relationship of friendship and esteem with Galeazzi he was an authentic Lazio who has always been present in a discreet way and with great competence. I often received calls to encourage him and he continued my line. So I remember it with great pain and great affection “.

“He was a high-level reporter with a style that in courtly jargon is called icastic, that is, direct and that made emotions come alive. A type of authentic journalism to which all our appreciation goes “, Lotito explained. Open from 11.30 to 18, entry was allowed with presentation of the Green Pass. Giampiero Galeazzi leaves his wife Laura and two children: Susanna and Gianluca, both journalists and respectively 43 and 46 years old. The funeral will be held privately tonight.

