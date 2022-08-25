This is what you should know if you plan to travel the long weekend of “Labor Day”

During the long weekend for Labor Day or “Labor Day” that will be celebrated on September 5, some 12.7 million people are expected to flood the airports of the United States, according to estimates of hopperwhich could lead to flight cancellations and delays, as has happened on other holidays of the year.

The travel search platform estimated that the movement of passengers will begin on Thursday, September 1, with an average of about 2.5 million travelers per day until the following Monday.

According to Hopper, who regularly publishes analysis of air activity in the United States, the busiest days will be Thursday and Friday. Atlanta (ATL), Denver (DEN) and Los Angeles (LAX) top the list of busiest airports over the weekend.

“If you’re flying out of one of these airports this Labor Day, be sure to get to the airport early to give yourself extra time to go through security.”, recommended the platform. It is no longer enough to arrive two hours before the departure of your flight. The recommendation is that you arrive at least three hours before.

Hopper reminded that flight delay and cancellation rates are above 2019 averages, so travelers should be prepared for potential itinerary disruptions.

According to the United States Bureau of Transportation Statistics, 20% of the flights operated until May suffered delays. Cancellations, on the other hand, affected 3.20% of trips.

Faced with this scenario, Hopper urged travelers to register with their airline’s alert service and consider purchasing insurance for their airline tickets.

Still don’t have a ticket?

For those who haven’t yet bought their long-weekend airfare, Hopper estimated that the average fare for domestic flights is $278 roundtrip. This figure represents an increase of 24% compared to last year and 20% compared to 2019.

“Prices remain at historically high levels as travel demand has been strong throughout the summer”explained the platform, emphasizing that the rise in the price of fuel is added to the scenario.

A search by The new day on the platform, he found flights between $188 and $445 to destinations like Orlando, Tampa, New York, Atlanta and Los Angeles.

In the case of hotel stays for the long weekend, Hopper assured that the average rate amounts to $189 per nightan increase of 6% from the same date in 2021. Car rentals, meanwhile, will average $63 per day.