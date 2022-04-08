This is where COVID cases are rising again

(NEXSTAR)– It may seem like the coronavirus pandemic is in the rearview mirror in some parts of the United States, but new cases have surged this week in some of the country’s most populous areas, proving we’re not done yet. with COVID-19.

Cases are up about 60% in New York City and double in Washington, DC, according to an analysis by The New York Times. The Times notes that new cases are rising in Colorado, Vermont, Rhode Island, Alaska and New York.

This comes after two months of declining cases. The average number of daily cases in the US hovers around 30,000 after a peak of more than 800,000 in January. According to statistics from the New York Times, cases, hospitalizations and deaths have decreased across the country over the past two weeks. Hospitalizations are now at the lowest point since the first weeks of the pandemic.

Biden Administration Orders Agencies to Investigate and Detect “Long COVID”



The increase in the northeast is attributed to the BA.2 subvariant. Last month, the WHO confirmed that it was now the dominant variant worldwide. At one point in March, it accounted for 75% of coronavirus cases globally.

This week, the World Health Organization said it is tracking an omicron variant that is a recombination of BA.2 and BA.1. According to the Associated Press, this variant might be slightly more transmissible than previous mutations.

Globally, the WHO confirmed that the COVID situation is much improved from earlier this year. In its latest pandemic report, the WHO said 9 million cases were reported over the past week, a weekly decline of 16%, and more than 26,000 new deaths from COVID-19. The UN health agency said confirmed coronavirus infections were down in all world regions.

The agency has continued to warn countries not to abandon their COVID-19 protocols too quickly and predicted that future variants could easily spread if surveillance and testing systems are shelved.

Protection against COVID infection improves, but declines rapidly, after fourth dose of vaccine: study



In the meantime, the CDC advises everyone to stay up to date on their COVID vaccine. Whether or not you are “up to date” depends on your age, health conditions, the type of COVID vaccine you received, and how long it has been since your last dose.

As long as the virus continues to circulate, it will continue to generate new variants, some of which could be more contagious, more immunoevasive, or more deadly.

“The virus will pick up pockets of susceptibility and survive in those pockets for months and months until another pocket of susceptibility is opened,” WHO executive director Dr. Michael Ryan said in March. “This is how viruses work. They settle within a community and will quickly move to the next community if it is not protected.”

( The Associated Press contributed to this report)