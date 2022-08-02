this reaction from her ex

Jennifer Lopez’s ex-husband has a strong opinion on her marriage to Ben Affleck and here is his theory about the famous couple.

A few weeks ago, Jennifer Lopez created the surprise by marrying Ben Affleck. It was indeed on July 16 that the ultra glamorous couple decided to put the ring on their finger during an intimate ceremony in Las Vegas before going on honeymoon in Paris. It took 17 years after their first breakup for the singer and the actor to take the plunge, to the delight of their many fans. And if many people are delighted with this beautiful union, someone in particular thinks separation is inevitable.

This person is Ojani Noa, ex-husband of Jennifer Lopez. The latter met in a restaurant in Miami in the 90s where the young man worked: “I wanted to live the American dream and I lived it when Jen came to Lario’s. I had no idea who she was. Our eyes met and I thought she was the most beautiful woman I had ever seen. It was as if we had known each other forever. She told me later that she knew the first night she was going to marry me. » Their relationship finally ended less than a year after their union.

Will Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez’s Marriage Last?

Still according to Ojani Noa, Ben and Jennifer will end up separating sooner or later: “I wish him and Ben all the best, but I’m not sure it will last.” he confides before continuing: “Jen loves being in love but she’s been engaged six times. Ben is husband number four. I was husband number one and she told me I was the love of her life. When we went to bed on our wedding night, she said we would be together forever. » Will we soon witness a divorce? Only time will tell.