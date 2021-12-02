This simple Bitcoin options strategy allows you to make money by protecting your bets

For traders undecided on the movements of Bitcoin (BTC), the “long condor strategy with call options,” or more simply “Iron condor,” generates optimal results with very low risk. This strategy offers protection of up to $ 53,500, a 7% drop from $ 57,600, and generates a positive outcome of up to $ 67,500.

Options markets provide greater flexibility to develop customized strategies. Unlike futures, there are two separate tools available. The call option offers the buyer protection from price rises, while the put option offers the opposite.

Bitcoin Options Strategy Returns. Source: Deribit Position Builder

This long condor strategy was set to expire on December 31st and uses a slightly bullish range. The same basic structure can also be applied to other periods or price ranges, although contract quantities may require some corrections.

Bitcoin was at $ 57,600 on measurement, but a similar result can be achieved by starting at any price level. The minimum contract size depends on the specific derivatives exchange, but the suggested ratio must be maintained to maintain the overall strategy structure.

The first operation requires the purchase of 0.54 call option contracts at $ 52,000 to create positive exposure above this level. Thereafter, to limit gains above $ 56,000, the trader must sell 0.50 call option contracts on BTC.

To further limit earnings above $ 64,000, an additional 0.45 call option contracts must be sold. To complete the strategy, the trader must acquire protection from rises above $ 70,000 by purchasing 0.41 call option contracts in the event that the price of Bitcoin takes off.

The risk-reward ratio of 1.50 to 1 is moderately bullish

The strategy might seem complicated, but the required margin is only 0.0152 BTC, which is also the maximum loss. Traders need to remember that it is possible to close the position before the expiry date of December 31st, if there is sufficient liquidity.

The maximum net gain occurs between $ 56,000 and $ 64,000 and is 0.0233 BTC, which is 50% higher than the potential loss. 30 days after the expiration date, this strategy offers the trader peace of mind as, unlike futures, it does not present liquidation risk.

Furthermore, having a profit range that includes a 7% decline and a 17% rise is undoubtedly conservative and covers a sizeable $ 14,000 wide area.

The ideas and opinions expressed in this article belong solely to theauthor and do not necessarily reflect Cointelegraph’s views. Every investment and trading operation involves risk. You should conduct your own research when making a decision.