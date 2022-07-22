This Spider-Man Star Who Almost Starred In The Movie
The exception to the rule by Warren Beatty is currently available on Disney+. If on the poster we find Lily Collins and Alden Ehrenreich, another actor, very popular, was approached to join the cast… A clue: he is a star of the franchise Spiderman.
The continuation under this advertisement
Before becoming a director, Warren Beatty had 1,001 lives. Shirley MacLaine’s little brother was of course an actor, but also a talented sportsman and bar pianist. With The exception to the rule, released on DVD in 2017 (the year he made a mistake at the Oscars!), and currently broadcast on Disney +, he signed his big comeback in front of and behind the camera. Warren Beatty had indeed not realized since 1998 (Bulworth) nor played since 2001 (Social gossip & partial amnesia).
The exception to the rulea Hollywood romance with Lily Collins
In this 2017 film, Warren Beatty plays an eccentric Hollywood-based billionaire. They engage in his service a young actress (Lily Collins) and a driver (Alden Ehrenreich, marked by his meeting with Harrison Ford) who, despite the proprieties of the 60s, fall in love. For this return behind the camera, the director has surrounded himself with a fine line-up of actors: Matthew Broderick, Alec Baldwin, Ed Harris, Annette Bening… The vintage atmosphere of 60s Hollywood and a touch of lightness are at the see you in this romantic comedy in which the heroine ofEmily in Paris.
A star of Spiderman as well as a famous singer approached for the role of Frank Forbes in The exception to the rule
After twists and turns, it’s Alden Ehrenreich who landed the role of Frank Forbes, the driver of Howard Hughes (played by Beatty). But originally Andrew Garfield, who played Spider-Man (The Amazing Spider-Man and Spider-Man: No Way Home) had been cast for this character. But he had to withdraw and two other actors were then considered: Alden Ehrenreich and… Justin Timberlake. No regrets for the latter who did not get the role, since in 2016, the singer was already working on two other projects: the editing of the recording of his concert Justin Timberlake + The Tennessee Kids and a voiceover in the animated film The Trolls.
Discover Disney+: Register now !