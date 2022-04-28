This technology allows to save one billion Blu-Ray in 5 centimeters

However, and although it may seem contrary, these will have to, at the same time, be smaller. This is vital for so-called quantum computing, a branch of computing that promises to be a revolution in the future. The materials used in manufacturing are also changing, and although today silicon is the key material for these, it may very soon be replaced by diamond.

One billion Blu-Ray in 5 centimeters in diameter

In fact, the use of diamond is not new in this field. This is because this material is the hardest that exists since it is a good conductor, but what is really important is one of its defects. East, known as nitrogen-vacancy centermakes the diamond capable of storing data in large quantities, since a greater presence of nitrogen in the material could cause its storage capacities to decrease.

Because of this, there have already been several attempts to create diamond wafers to store data, especially qubits (the basic unit of information in quantum computing). To date, all attempts to make wafers of this type have resulted in discs that are too large, full of nitrogen impurities, or others that are very pure but too small. Thanks to advances made by Saga University in collaboration with Adamant Namiki Precision Jewelery Co. of Japan, It has been possible to create a 5 centimeter wide wafer made of pure diamond.