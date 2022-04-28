This technology allows to save one billion Blu-Ray in 5 centimeters
Technology, and more specifically, everything related to computers, needs sufficient data storage for all the processes that are carried out. As computers have become more powerful, files have become heavier, and while today that’s not a problem with even high-capacity SSDs, it is necessary to create supports capable of storing a greater amount of data.
However, and although it may seem contrary, these will have to, at the same time, be smaller. This is vital for so-called quantum computing, a branch of computing that promises to be a revolution in the future. The materials used in manufacturing are also changing, and although today silicon is the key material for these, it may very soon be replaced by diamond.
One billion Blu-Ray in 5 centimeters in diameter
In fact, the use of diamond is not new in this field. This is because this material is the hardest that exists since it is a good conductor, but what is really important is one of its defects. East, known as nitrogen-vacancy centermakes the diamond capable of storing data in large quantities, since a greater presence of nitrogen in the material could cause its storage capacities to decrease.
Because of this, there have already been several attempts to create diamond wafers to store data, especially qubits (the basic unit of information in quantum computing). To date, all attempts to make wafers of this type have resulted in discs that are too large, full of nitrogen impurities, or others that are very pure but too small. Thanks to advances made by Saga University in collaboration with Adamant Namiki Precision Jewelery Co. of Japan, It has been possible to create a 5 centimeter wide wafer made of pure diamond.
According to its creators, this diamond wafer would be capable of storing the equivalent of one billion Blu-Ray discs inside. If we take into account that one of these discs is capable of storing 25 GB of data (if it is a single layer), this would imply that 25 Exabytes could be stored in 5 centimeters in diameter, or what is the same, more than 26 million Terabytes.
The diamond, key to quantum computing
As we said a little above, this technological leap is and will be very important for the development of quantum computing. This type of computing runs parallel to traditional computing, but its development could be key to many areas. We must bear in mind that this technology is capable of operating with algorithms and processes that are much more efficient than traditional ones, although it is true that they require much stricter storage and operating conditions.
Thanks to this improvement in efficiency, quantum computing could, for example, represent a breakthrough when it comes to being able to sequence or investigate DNA chains, or even in terms of cybersecurity, creating new, more complex encryption systems.