This video of Kendall Jenner trying to cut a cucumber (for the first time?)

The model wanted to show off her cooking skills in the latest episode of The Kardashians on Hulu. An attempt kindly mocked by Internet users and retweeted by the interested party herself.

Without knowing it, Kendall Jenner triggered a moment that will go down in the annals of reality TV, Wednesday, May 12. In an episode of Tea Kardashiansthe new series broadcast on Hulu which follows the daily life of the most famous clan of American television, the model decides to prepare a cucumber-based snack herself.

“Do you want the chef to make you a snack?” her mother Kris Jenner asks her in the scene. Kendall Jenner refuses, stating the obvious: “I just have to slice a cucumber, it’s pretty easy.”

A sprain narrowly avoided

And yet. The catwalk star grabs the cucurbit by contorting her left arm and twisting her wrist. An uncomfortable posture, which viewers are quick to comment on social networks. His attempt to then cut thin slices of it alarms his mother, who fears that she will cut herself. Without forgetting Kendall Jenner’s culinary questions: “A cucumber has many seeds, doesn’t it?”

“Watching Kendall Jenner chop a cucumber is one of the most painful things I’ve ever seen,” Kirsten (@kmrqsk) tweeted.

“Kendall Jenner trying to cut up a f*** cucumber is the most tragic thing I have ever witnessed #TheKardashians,” Sophie (@SophieScribbles) lamented in a tweet that Kendall Jenner has since, no without self-mockery, shared on his account embellished with a simple “Tragic!”.

While she recently launched her own brand of spirits Tequila 818, this episode questions. For cocktails, it may be without cucumbers.