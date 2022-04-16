This was Ben Affleck’s proposal to Jennifer Lopez

Actress and businesswoman Jennifer Lopez and actor Ben Affleck are engaged for the second time. Although JLo had previously announced her engagement on Twitter, she made his followers happy and shared details of the proposal through a video posted on her website.

“Do you ever imagine your biggest dream coming true? On Saturday night, while I was in my favorite place in the world (a bubble bath), my precious love got down on one knee and proposed to me,” the Bronx diva said.

“It took me completely by surprise and I just looked into his eyes smiling and crying at the same time, trying to understand the fact that after 20 years this was happening again. I was literally speechless and he was like, ‘Is that a yes?’ “I said yes, of course, that’s a yes,” the ‘Merry Me’ star recounted.

As the Latin interpreter explained, it was something very special. It wasn’t anything fancy, but it was “the most romantic thing I could have imagined… just a quiet Saturday night at home, two people promising to always be there for each other.”

JLo also made reference to the ring that Ben has given her, a green diamond because it is her favorite color. “It means a lot when someone thinks of you, loves you and appreciates you. It was the most perfect moment”, added the also singer.

Experts have cataloged the jewel as truly unique due to the intensity of its color and its size; ensuring that there are very few gemstones in this category and have estimated that the jewel could have a price of 6.5 million euros.

Retelling of the love story between Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck

Jennifer and Ben’s relationship has advanced since they gave each other a new opportunity last year, after she ended her relationship with Alex Rodríguez and Affleck left his courtship with Cuban actress Ana de Armas. They immediately began to appear together in different activities, red carpets and social networks.

“I feel so lucky and happy and proud to be with him,” Jennifer told the magazine. People about the reunion with the actor. “It’s a beautiful love story that gave us a second chance.”

They met during the filming of a romantic comedy and got engaged in 2003. The actor proposed to her with a pink diamond ring, but media pressure and work schedules made them postpone the engagement and later broke up their relationship. .