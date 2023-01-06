This was the escape of the femicide suspect at the Ecuadorian Police School

The moment of the capture of Germán Cáceres, the alleged femicide of María Belén Bernal (Attorney General’s Office)

German Caceresformer lieutenant of the National Police of Ecuador and the main suspect in the femicide within the Quito Police Schoolwas arrested in Colombia on December 30, 2022. He had been on the run since September 13 of last year, two days after the disappearance of his wife, the lawyer Maria Belen Bernalwho entered the police station to see Cáceres on September 11 and whose body was found on a hill 10 minutes from the place.

The femicide of María Belén Bernal shocked Ecuador. And the capture of Cáceres in Colombia revived the monitoring of the case, in which elizabeth otavalo, Bernal’s mother, has called for justice to be done and, now, for Cáceres to be kept alive so that she can reveal what happened at dawn on September 11. According to witnesses, the couple had a fight and cries for help were heard in Cáceres’ room: they were calls for help from Bernal, who was also the mother of a 13-year-old boy.

On the morning of this Friday, January 6, the Ecuadorian Police revealed the timeline of the escape from Cáceres and how the inter-institutional work was carried out. According to the information you accessed infobae, at least 27 police and immigration entities from Ecuador, Colombia, Panama and the United States participated in the investigations that led to the capture of the former officer.

INTERPOL’s Red Notice after the escape of Lieutenant Germán Cáceres

Police information ensures that the operational deployment for the detention of Cáceres for 18 days implied 2,234 kilometers of displacement, equivalent to 150 hours of travel by vehicle, through 15 cities. In addition, there were 10 calls from Ecuador to the number set up by the Police to obtain information on the case and two calls from Spain and Mexico. In addition, 28 interviews were conducted in which the police obtained information that was later verified.

Such were the events that occurred from when Cáceres fled Ecuador on his motorcycle until he was arrested in Colombia, returned to the country and transferred to The rockthe Ecuadorian maximum security prison.

September 13th

22:40 Germán Cáceres leaves the unit of the Quito Prosecutor’s Office.

September 14

01:40 Cross the San Roque tollbooth in the province of Imbabura, 97 kilometers north of Quito.

02:22 Cross the Ambuqui toll booth, 159 kilometers from Quito.

02:55 It crosses the San Gabriel Toll, 202 kilometers from Quito and 46 kilometers from Ipiales, in Colombia.

03:20 Enter Tulcán, the border city in the north of Ecuador, where the Rumichaca Bridge is located, connecting Ecuador with Colombia.

03:32 Arrive at the Rumichaca Bridge.

04:40 Cross the El Placer toll booth, in the department of Nariño in Colombia.

Germán Cáceres, the main suspect in the femicide of María Belén Bernal, left Ecuador by crossing the Rumichaca Bridge on the northern border of the country (EFE / Xavier Montalvo)



September 15

10:21 In Pereira, try to buy the Mandatory Traffic Accident Insurance (SOAT) that every owner of a vehicle, including motorcycles, must have and keep up to date. But he didn’t get it because he didn’t have license plates on his motorcycle.

11:42 Cáceres arrives in a taxi at the Rapi Tienda SOAT, on Calle 21 and Carrera 14. According to the Police. Cáceres tried to pay with dollars, but that currency was not accepted. He then he made a card transfer, but it didn’t work. He finally paid 700,000 Colombian pesos in cash. He had a cell phone.

17:12 Germán Cáceres is captured by surveillance cameras while entering the West tunnel on the Medellín-Santa Fe de Antioquia highway. He did not carry suitcases and was alone.

20:13 Cross the road to Turbo – Antioquia.

11:00 p.m. He stops his trip and sleeps in the town of Chigorodó, a municipality in Colombia, in the Urabá subregion in the department of Antioquia.

Surveillance cameras in Colombia captured Germán Cáceres while he was crossing that country on his motorcycle (National Police)

September 16, 2022

According to the Ecuadorian Police, from this date, Cáceres would have remained a week in the town of Barbosa, in the extreme south of the department of Santander in Colombia, 1,385 kilometers from Quito.

September 23, 2022

12:55 Cáceres leaves Barbosa for Apartadó, in northern Colombia.

18:15 A call made to the phone that Cáceres carried from the Municipality of Necoclí is recorded.

September 29, 2022

The Ecuadorian authorities met with the Colombian Police and some police units in that country.

October 2, 2022

The Search Block in charge of the case carried out field work in various territories of Colombia.

Ecuadorian President Guillermo Lasso celebrated the capture of Germán Cáceres on December 30 (Twitter/ @LassoGuillermo)

October 21, 2022

06:45 Investigative personnel in Panama and Colombia were relieved.

November 19, 2022

A geolocation was carried out in La Guajira – Palomino, according to telephone records.

November 29, 2022

14:29 The National Intervention and Rescue Unit of the Ecuadorian Police recruits a human source and manages to obtain essential information for the development of the investigation. It happens in Barbosa, Colombia.

November 30, 2022

14:53 The Ecuadorian Police Search Block reaches the city of Medellín.

December 1, 2022

14:29 The Ecuadorian Police obtained relevant information: telephone numbers and places.

18:30 Ecuadorian police authorities contact the human source in Medellín along with personnel from the Colombian Technical Investigation Corps, the Fugitive Investigation Unit (FIU) of Interpol and the United States Marshals Service.

December 6, 2022

A working meeting is held with the United States Marshals Service (US Marshal).

December 7, 2022

The Ecuadorian Police sends requests to the Fugitive Investigation Unit (FIU) of the Interpol Fugitive Investigation Unit (FIU) and the Colombian Technical Investigation Corps (CTI).

Germán Cáceres was transferred to the maximum security prison of La Roca (National Police)

December 8, 2022

Coordination with approved police officers in the region continues.

December 16, 2022

A meeting is held with the Prosecutor’s Office of Ecuador and Colombia, with FIU and CTI.

December 29, 2022

The international entities verified the information requested by the Search Block.

December 30, 2022

11:00 AM Search teams travel to Santa Marta, Colombia.

19:00 Germán Cáceres is arrested in coordination with the CTI and the Colombian Army.

December 31, 2022

A meeting was held in Colombia with the Foreign Ministry, the Prosecutor’s Office and the Police Attaché Office in Colombia.

18:51 Cáceres was transferred to the bunker of the Colombian Prosecutor’s Office.

January 2, 2023

Inter-institutional coordination begins for the transfer of Cáceres to Ecuador.

January 3, 2023

A meeting is held between the Ecuadorian Police, CTI, Embassy of Ecuador, for the transfer of the detainee.

15:30 Cáceres was expelled from Colombia to Ecuador. The return happened in the Colombian police plane.

17:00 In Ecuador, the arrest warrant was issued against Cáceres for the alleged crime of femicide.

19:25 Leave the Quito airport to Guayaquil to be admitted to the maximum security prison.

9:00 p.m. Cáceres enters La Roca where he remains imprisoned.

