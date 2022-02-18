This was the LAST birthday celebration for Vicente Fernández at the Los Tres Potrillos ranch

Today is a special day for regional Mexican music, since February 17 was when it was born Vicente Fernandezwho this day would be turning 82 years old, and therefore it is a date to celebrate the life of the rancher idol, given this, it is inevitable to remember how the last celebration from birthday what he had in the Ranch from The Three Foals.

‘Chente’ was born on February 17, 1940 in the town of Huentitán El Alto, in Guadalajara, Jalisco; however, for the last four decades of his life he lived in his famous The Three Foals Ranchwhich he founded in 1980, and gave it that name in honor of his three sons, Vicente Jr., Gerardo and Alejandro Fernández.

Although throughout his career ‘El Charro de Huentitán’ spent time traveling through the innumerable dates of his extensive tours, the happiest moments were spent in the The Three Foals Ranchbecause it was the place where he could spend time with his loved ones, as well as with his faithful followers, and he even held big celebrations for his birthday.

This was the last birthday celebration of Vicente Fernández at the Los Tres Potrillos ranch

Because the COVID-19 health emergency was just beginning, Vicente Fernandez was kept in his The Three Foals Ranchwhere he had a last celebration from birthday very young with his closest relatives, and to show a little of the celebration, he shared a video on his official Instagram account.

In said video you can see ‘Chente’ sitting down and enjoying his Ranch while he sings an excerpt from the song “El Caballo de mi padre”, which is included on his latest album, entitled ‘A mis 80’s’. The recording has become very popular these days, to remember the great ‘Chente’ just over three months after his death.

However, it should be remembered that a year earlier, in 2020, to celebrate his 80th birthday, Mr. Vicente Fernandez was present at the charro tournament that was held on the canvas of his The Three Foals Ranchwhich became the last birthday in which he was seen singing and living in public.