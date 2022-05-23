This Sunday, May 22, Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker They got married in Italy adding his third ceremony. The couple said “I do” in front of their family and friends. We share all the details with you.

This was the wedding of Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker in Italy

The lavish ceremony was held outdoors in the town of Portofino, at the Castello Brown of the sixteenth century, according to AND! News. Among the guests were the couple’s children.: Mason, Penelope and Reign, children of Kourtney, and Landon, Alabama and Atiana De La Hoya, children of Travis.

Atiana and Alabama served as bridesmaids, while Penelope was the flower girl. Meanwhile, Reign was the one who wore the rings.. Kourtney’s sisters Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner were also in attendance and her mom Kris Jenner walked her down the aisle. Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly also attended.

In the ceremony, Kourtney wore a white corset minidress by Dolce & Gabbana which was covered in delicate floral lace details, paired with a long Kourtney veil. In addition to an image of the Virgin Mary, the words “Family, Loyalty and Respect” were also inscribed on the veil.

In addition to the bride The entire Kardashian-Jenner-Barker family wore Dolce & Gabbana suits for the event, as well as most of his guests.

Kourtney and Travis’ two previous weddings

In April 2022, the couple married in a chapel in Las Vegas., after the most recent edition of the Grammy Awards. However, it was not a legitimate wedding, as the couple did not have a marriage license. Subsequently, On Sunday, May 15, the couple officially married in Santa Barbara.in the downtown Anacapa courthouse, with Kourt’s grandmother, Mary Jo “MJ” Campbel, and Randy Barker, the musician’s father, as witnesses.

A day after getting married, both Kourt and Travis shared some photos of the wedding and their looks. In the images you can see the car with the “Just Married” sign. “Until death do us part”both wrote to accompany the photos on Instagram.