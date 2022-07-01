Health
This will be the worst time for a healthcare fracture
He assures that in internal medicine it is necessary to train more specialists, as happens in the family, and maintains that, despite his resignation, he would like to continue doing things: I still have all the illusion
01 Jul 2022 . Updated at 05:00.
Antonio Pose Reino receives solidarity from colleagues from Santiago, and from Galicia and Spain, after resigning as head of internal medicine in the Santiago and Barbanza health area due to lack of sufficient personnel: Doctors are lacking