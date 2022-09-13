This will happen to the $1.34 billion Mega Millions lottery prize if not claimed by September 27

The $1.34 billion Mega Millions winner will have to claim the prize now if they want to get this benefit.

Although it seems that it happened a few days ago, in the coming weeks it will be 2 months since the millionaire prize of $1,340 million dollars of the Mega Millions lottery has been drawn and whose winner purchased the ticket in Illinois.

What has attracted the most attention is that until now, There is no news of who was the lucky one who took such a sum thanks to the Mega Millions So far no one has come forward to claim the prize.

Despite the fact that the winner has practically a year to request his prize, the truth is that Certain conditions or facilities granted by Mega Millions to the winner of such a sum are about to expire.

Legally, the winner of the $1,340 million has the option to collect the money, either by choosing a single payment or, that said amount is divided so that you receive part of the profits annually.

Nevertheless, To opt for the first option, the Mega Millions lottery gives a period of 60 days after the draw to claim the prize. On this occasion, the great draw was held on July 29, so the winner, if he wants to have all the money in his hands, must claim it before next September 27.

If this does not happen, the money will be paid to you only in annual installments.

“For a prize of this magnitude, it is not uncommon for a winner to take a little longer to claim the prize, as they may want to seek professional legal and financial advice before claiming it,” said Susan Bradley, certified planner and founder of the Sudden Money Institute. , in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, in an interview for CNBC.

“Whether the award is taken as a lump sum or an annuity, there are pros and cons to each option that are best resolved with the help of a team of professionals,” added Bradley.

Let us remember that in case of wanting the lump sum, with the deduction of taxes, the winner will receive instead of $1,340 million $880.5 million, although other deductions could be given.

In the case of the annual payment, which will last for 3 decades, the beneficiary will receive about $44.6 million each year.

