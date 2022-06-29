This won Ryan Gosling for his role in La La Land

La La Land hit theaters around the world in 2016. Behind her was Damian Chazellewho had already shone recently by directing whiplash. For this production, which he had been thinking about and creating for years, he decided to bet on a cast of great stars.

In this way, he chose Emma Stone Already Ryan Gosling Like the protagonists of the story. This is how we met Mia and Sebastian, an aspiring actress and a jazz pianist who fall in love in Los Angeles, California. Due to the great work that the duo did, the tape was praised for different awards.

It became the most awarded film in the history of the Golden Globes, where it won 7 categories and was nominated for a total of 14. It also received the same number of Oscar nominations, where he took possession of several statuettes and starred in the pearl at the end of the ceremony. Having raised more than $400 million Around the world, many fans of this musical are wondering how much money Gosling made by becoming the lead in the film. We’ll tell you then!

Ryan Gosling starred in La La Land alongside Emma Stone

The fortune Ryan Gosling made for La La Land

In La La Land, Ryan Gosling brings Sebastian to life. A pianist who plays at Bill’s place, but who really has a dream of being able to open his own club and pay tribute to jazz. Throughout the film, we see how he and Mia try to fulfill each of their dreams. Because his character was an expert playing the instrument, the actor spent three months learning to play it. For four hours a day, he studied music so that everything went perfectly and so that he didn’t have to use any doubles in his scenes.

“In fact, there is not a single close-up of Sebastian’s hands in the entire film that is a stunt double,” said Damien Chazelle, the film’s director and writer. “I was jealous of him. Watching him play, I was like ‘Wow! this man is very good and he has only learned during the last few months. He’s amazing!’” commented musician John Legend.

This was not the only preparation to which the actor underwent. Because his character and Emma Stone’s character starred in many musical scenes, which were choreographed; the interpreter had to refine and learn different dance techniques.

All this strength was reflected in the money he received for bringing Sebastian to life. According to information from various portals, Ryan Gosling earned a total of 8 million dollars for starring La La Land. Although it is a significant salary, the actor has received larger earnings for other films. For example, for leading the film blade runner 2049 received a total of 10 million dollars. However, there is no doubt that in both performances she shone and fascinated the public.

for his work in La La Land, the actor received a Golden Globe in 2016 in the category of Best Actor in a Comedy or Musical. He was also nominated for an Oscar for Best Actor, but unfortunately he did not win the statuette. His next movie job will be Barbiethe film prepared by Greta Gerwig and starring Margot Robbie.

