Thomas Müller has a good reason to prefer Cristiano Ronaldo to Lionel Messi

Even if the two geniuses come to the end of the race, the game of comparisons is still relevant. Antonio Cassano wants to send Cristiano Ronaldo to retirement, Rafael Van der Vaart, he is tired of seeing Lionel Messi walking on a heel. And Thomas Muller? Bayern Munich’s legendary German striker was asked about his preference for multiple Ballon d’Ors.

“My god, what a difficult question… You could say that I’m the one asking it and you answering it (laughs)? I’m going to go for Cristiano Ronaldo. Throughout my career, I’ve had pretty good stats against Lionel Messi while facing CR7 (grimace)…” The German does not forget that it was against Lionel Messi’s Argentina that he won the best title of his career, the Cup of the world 2014.