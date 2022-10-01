Entertainment

Thomas Müller has a good reason to prefer Cristiano Ronaldo to Lionel Messi

Photo of James James10 hours ago
0 2 1 minute read

Zapping Goal! soccer club TOP 10 top scorers in Ligue 1 Uber Eats

Even if the two geniuses come to the end of the race, the game of comparisons is still relevant. Antonio Cassano wants to send Cristiano Ronaldo to retirement, Rafael Van der Vaart, he is tired of seeing Lionel Messi walking on a heel. And Thomas Muller? Bayern Munich’s legendary German striker was asked about his preference for multiple Ballon d’Ors.

“My god, what a difficult question… You could say that I’m the one asking it and you answering it (laughs)? I’m going to go for Cristiano Ronaldo. Throughout my career, I’ve had pretty good stats against Lionel Messi while facing CR7 (grimace)…” The German does not forget that it was against Lionel Messi’s Argentina that he won the best title of his career, the Cup of the world 2014.

to summarize

The great German striker Thomas Müller (33) has been asked about his preference between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo. He opted for the Portuguese as he had had more difficulty beating him throughout his career.

Raphael Nouet

Source link

Tags
Photo of James James10 hours ago
0 2 1 minute read

Related Articles

Clara Kovacic, the Argentine scream queen who loves horror movies: “I have a better time watching a movie than in the real world”

7 mins ago

Disney Halloween Movies – SOYDECINE.COM

19 mins ago

Precious, vegan and made in France… what is Brad Pitt’s beauty brand really worth?

20 mins ago

Jennifer Aniston knows how to wear tight bootcut-style jeans at 53 on the streets of New York: the actress is filming the new scenes for the series “The Morning Show” | People | Entertainment

29 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button