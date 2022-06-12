Entertainment

Thor love and thunder, official duration is the shortest in Marvel this 2022 and since Avengers Endgame | Chris Hemsworth, Natalie Portman, Christian Bale | Films

Photo of James James1 hour ago
0 42 1 minute read

“Thor: love and thunder” already has its possible official duration, according to a recent leak from the movie chains AMC Theaters and Cineworld. A little less than a month before its world premiere, the Marvel film, starring Chris Hemsworth, begins to warm up for his return with Lady Thor (Natalie Portman) and Gorr (Christian Bale).

Source link

Photo of James James1 hour ago
0 42 1 minute read

Related Articles

Zendaya triumphs at the MTV awards thanks to ‘Euphoria’ and ‘Spider-Man’

9 mins ago

These are the HBO series that attract the public of the United States

20 mins ago

Jennifer Aniston premieres haircut and rejuvenates 20 years

31 mins ago

Mario Casas turns 36: we remember his 10 best films

42 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button