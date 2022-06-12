Thor love and thunder, official duration is the shortest in Marvel this 2022 and since Avengers Endgame | Chris Hemsworth, Natalie Portman, Christian Bale | Films

“Thor: love and thunder” already has its possible official duration, according to a recent leak from the movie chains AMC Theaters and Cineworld. A little less than a month before its world premiere, the Marvel film, starring Chris Hemsworth, begins to warm up for his return with Lady Thor (Natalie Portman) and Gorr (Christian Bale).

According to information on the websites of both cinemas, the fourth film of ‘God of Thunder’ will last a total of 1 hour and 59 minutes.

Although Marvel has not yet confirmed this information, the truth is that if these numbers are correct, this would be the shortest studio tape so far in 2022 and last year.

How long have the Marvel movies lasted?

In the last few years, Marvel movies have been stretching forever to more than 2 hours. Since the remembered “Avengers: endgame”, it had not been seen that any was below that limit.

For that reason, some fans believe the film may run a little longer than AMC Theaters and CineWorld have stated.

To see the comparison with the latest films from the studio, we leave you a list with the official duration of each of the UCM feature films since 2019.

