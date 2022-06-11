Entertainment

Thor: Reveal new image of Natalie Portman and Chris Hemsworth in “Love in Thunder”

Marvel revealed a new image of “Thor: Love and Thunder“, where it is observed in more detail Natalie Portman Y Chris Hemsworth like the gods of thunder (“Thor” and “Mighty Thor”).

“She’s a bit goofy and has a great sense of humor”

It was through the magazine Empire that Marvel released the new image.

Natalie Portman, 40 years old, has caused such acceptance among users of social networks, that many already think that the film will be stolen for her participation.

For its part, Taika Waititidirector of “Thor: Love and Thunder”, gave some details about the renewed character of Portman, as well as the new interpretive facets that the actress will dare to exploit in these adventures of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

As you will recall, in the first revealed image, Natalie appears holding “Thor’s” hammer as she seemed to be getting ready for a battlewith a helmet that covered half of his face.

In the new image, the actress appears next to “Thor”, already without anything to hide her face, while holding “El Mjolnir” with his arms.

In order for the character of Natalie to offer more than just a new look, Taika Waititi said it occurred to her to explore one side: “Natalie is really funny in real life. She’s a little goofy and has a great sense of humor.”

“Thor: Love and Thunder” It will be released on July 7 in theaters.

With information from SUN.

