Thousands of LUMA Energy customers lose power again overnight

Thousands of customers from LUMA Energy lost, again, during the night of yesterday, Friday, the electrical service, according to the Emergency Portal of the Government of Puerto Rico.

The platform showed in an update at 8:16 am this Saturday that 683,000 customers of the company had electricity service. That number translates to 46.5% of all 1.5 million LUMA customers.

However, the percentage of subscribers with service represents 10 percentage points less than last night, when the company claimed that 56.1% or about 823,098 of its subscribers had electric service. Therefore, the number of customers who lost service overnight is 140,098.

The new day requested from 6:00 am this Saturday an interview with the director of Emergency and Crisis Management of LUMA, abner gomezbut the consortium’s press spokesmen have not responded to the request.

According to the portal, the loss of customers occurred due to a failure in the 36900 transmission line that leaves Costa Sur and Ecoelectrica.

“LUMA took immediate action to stabilize and protect the system and this resulted in temporary service interruption for some customers. LUMA AND AEE have been working all night to restore power to customers and continue advancing in the works”, the note states.

However, the president of the Union of Workers of the Electrical and Irrigation Industry (Utier), Angel Figueroa Jaramillodenounced on his Twitter account that the loss of electrical service, presumably, responds to the fact that LUMA Energy executed a “bad operation” with the 115 thousand volt lines in Ponce.

“The bad operation of Luma in the 115 thousand took Ecoelectrica’s steam unit out of service, only CT#1 is online and Costa Sur is completely out. Luma is running the system only with a reserve of 33 to 60 Mv (megawatts) extremely dangerous and it is crazy “said the union leader last night.

Meanwhile, the Electric Power Authority (AEE) assured in a tweet at midnight this Saturday that personnel from the private co-generator Ecoelectrica had synchronized their system to the electricity grid.

However, it did not provide the amount of generation that is currently being produced.

This outlet also requested an interview with the executive director of PREPA, Joshua Columbusbut the communication had not been sustained at the time of this publication.

According to the government portal, the generation that was produced at 7:17 am this Saturday was at 1,132 megawatts. On average, the generation demand in Puerto Rico is between 2,000 and 2,300 megawatts.

It was last Sunday, at around 1:00 pm, that the second general blackout of the year was recorded. It happened in the midst of the emergency caused by Hurricane Fiona.

Six days after the blackout, the recovery of the electrical system continues slowly and unstable.

The government reported on its website that “LUMA continues to coordinate with PREPA and other private generation companies, which are working hard to reenergize critical generation facilities and increase available generation so that we can restore electricity service to more customers.”

“In accordance with the Emergency Response Plan (ERP), LUMA continues to prioritize restoring service for critical customers such as AAA hospitals and facilities, and other Lifeline customers. These customers, given their importance to the community and public safety, will continue to be a priority as generation capacity increases and LUMA restores service to customers,” they added.

This Saturday there will be no press conference in which government agencies, including LUMA and PREPA, explain how the recovery work is going.