Threatened with death for fighting the pandemic in Brazil

A self-declared neo-Nazi man stands in front of a camera and, while killing a dog, proclaims: “Look what’s going to happen to them.” The recipient of the video: the workers of the National Health Surveillance Agency of Brazil (Anvisa).

The individual had no qualms about identifying himself, informing where he lives and threatening to go to Brasilia to “purify the land where Anvisa is, using blessed fuel” against the technicians who had approved the childhood vaccination against covid-19.

All this while torturing a dog to death with his bare hands. The aforementioned says goodbye with a Nazi salute and a “Bolsonaro 2022”, the year of presidential elections in Brazil.

That is one of the more than 200 emails and phone calls with threats that professionals from the highest Brazilian health authority, including its directors, have received in recent months, according to sources inside the institution.

This is one of the dramatic pages left in Brazil by the coronavirus pandemic, which this Saturday completes two years in the country, one of the most affected along with the United States and India.

ATTACKS WITH INFANT VACCINATION

Harassment against Anvisa employees reached alarming levels in December, during the analysis to approve anticovid vaccines for children from 5 to 11 years old.

“You will all pay with your lives for the approval of vaccines, from the director to the person who serves the coffee,” read another email.

After releasing childhood immunization, the attacks increased “in frequency and severity,” an Anvisa specialist who participated in the evaluation of almost all anticovid vaccines explains to Efe and prefers to remain anonymous out of precaution.

“We feel a mixture of fear and sadness. In all this time at Anvisa, something similar had never happened”, she underlines.

The threats, he says, affected his entire team, although they also helped them unite after two stressful years, working nights and weekends, to try to mitigate a pandemic that has already killed 650,000 Brazilians.

His family is his great support. “They give me strength, they tell me to be proud of my work”, she expresses with some emotion.

The matter is already in the hands of the authorities, although little has been done since then, according to Yandra Torres, general director of the Anvisa Workers’ Association (Univisa).

The Federal Police affirmed to Efe in a note that “it does not manifest itself about ongoing investigations,” without offering more details.

For Torres, this campaign of harassment and demolition “has been authorized, in some way, by government agencies.”

On December 16, President Jair Bolsonaro announced his intention to disclose “the name of the people who approved the vaccine for children” so that “everyone” would know “who those people are and, obviously, make their own judgment.”

“There are already workers in ‘burnout'”, because, in addition to the attacks by pandemic deniers and far-right activists, it is added that the agency has the smallest workforce in “the last ten years”, Torres denounces.

The reaction to this violent escalation came from within the agency, which began to recommend that its employees not walk around with Anvisa identification in public places and close their profiles on social networks.

They demand that the Government reinforce security at Anvisa’s facilities, as well as at ports and airports, where they carry out control tasks.

ATTACKS AT THE LARGEST AIRPORT IN BRAZIL

Because the attacks have also been physical at the Guarulhos international airport, near Sao Paulo.

Episodes reported by Anvisa prosecutors in the largest airport in Brazil include some slaps, verbal attacks and, above all, threats with the finger raised.

These occur when they request the covid test, inform the protocols to be followed by the unvaccinated or require the use of the mask.

A high-ranking official from the Anvisa unit in Guarulhos told Efe how a man pounced on her after asking her to put on her mask properly.

“His wife had to hold him down because he came towards me. That day I felt threatened. I thought she was going to get assaulted right there in the lobby,” she described.

On another occasion, an American who, for health reasons, had to be repatriated began to “hit the wall” with fury, and “threw his shoes” against an information plaque hanging from the ceiling, according to another testimony to which Efe had access.

“We feel very exposed, unprotected. It is something that shakes us emotionally”, declares another Anvisa prosecutor from the São Paulo terminal.

She, however, in support of the entity’s professionals who “are being threatened”, chose to proudly highlight on her social networks that she is an Anvisa official.

“We have to take sides and I choose Anvisa’s side,” he said.