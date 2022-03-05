Three altar boys go viral for their way of ringing a church bell

Listening to the bells of a church to go to the customary mass, in the case of Catholics, has never been so much fun and it is that with these three altar boys that way changed.

The children are on one of the sides of the holy enclosure and with a long rope tied from the bell tower, each one of them begins to pull it with force, only there is a great detail, they pounce as if it were Tarzan.

This happened in the parish of San Miguel Arcángel del Espíritu Santo in Comala, Colima in Mexico. The three children are dressed in their typical red and white attire and are seen to be happy, even having a few laughs.

The names of each of these little angels are Oswaldo and Emiliano Camberos Martínez, and Emiliano Ceballos Radillo, who were recorded and now steal smiles from even the local bishop.

From the three altar boys to the viral girl for her resemblance to Mirabel from ‘Encanto’

A new comparison with one of the characters from the movie ‘Encanto’ is present, and this time it is of a girl from Brazil who is well identical to the protagonist Mirabel of Disney belonging to his most recent film.

The little girl looks like the character with her beautiful hair and, as if that were not enough, she also wears vision glasses, which is undoubtedly the great final touch. Which makes the similarity much greater. And there posing before the screen with one of the scenes is how the girl lets herself be seen.

“Another little boy is going viral to be seen in the new Disney movie ‘Charming.’ Look at the reaction of the young Manu when she points out the character of Mirabel to her mother Hannary, ”actress Viola Davis posted on her Instagram.

Recently it was the boy, Kenzo Brooks of New York, who started clapping when he saw Antonio on the screen in his home. And then he went viral with a couple of pictures watching the movie.

“I really think he thought he was seeing himself. He just stared at the screen and returned to look at us smiling, ”according to the ABC network published on his portal after some statements by his mother.

And just like these two little ones, there are also others who feel identified when seeing their most characteristic features in a large-scale work such as Disney’s cinema.

More than all the adults who always longed to see their faces on the screens and now with this production that has its plot roots in Colombia continues to permeate the public worldwide. Without a doubt, another point in favor for ‘Encanto’, which has continued to captivate people since its premiere on the platform.