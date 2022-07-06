Three clubs thoroughly on Cristiano Ronaldo – Sport.fr

Cristiano Ronaldo no longer wants to hear about Manchester United. This is the news that agitates the transfer window in England. Three clubs have already positioned themselves on the Portuguese.

The Times, The Athletic, RMC… they all agree: Cristiano Ronaldo wants to leave Manchester United. And several clubs are knocking on the door. At first it was Bayern Munich who came to the news. In the event of a departure from Lewandowski, the Bavarians could turn to CR7 to replace him. Then it was Chelsea who positioned themselves. Looking for a goalscorer since Lukaku’s loan, the Blues seem to find in Cristiano Ronaldo the perfect complement for Tucchel’s 11.

Finally, The Athletic and RMC reveal that Naples is also on the spot. Qualified for the Champions League, the third in the last Serie A has this argument to attract the Mancunian. But can the Partenopei really fight for victory in the league and in C1 next season? The Campania club is starting from further ahead in the face of competition. Case to follow.