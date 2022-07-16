Three comic and pochocleras movies to watch on Netflix over the weekend

Winter is here and the desire to go out is less and less. That is why to spend a fun night and without many thoughts we recommend some of the best pochocleras movies that it has to offer Netflix.

The weekend serves to relax the hard week and if there is something that we moviegoers enjoy as soon as we get home, it is: relax, prepare (although it usually ends in ordering) a delicious meal and, as the cherry on the dessert, accompany the night with a good movie. Sometimes complex and heavy movies are the best company, but we can never refuse a good popcorn title to forget about the stress of the week.

The red n platform is an expert in recommending this type of film, in addition, it has an extensive category of this style. However, not all of them are fun or good, and so you don’t have to choose, from quever We recommend three good options that will not fail you.

Paul (2011)

Pegg and Paul in one of the scenes of the film.

simon pegg Y Nick Frost are a duo of British actors and writers mostly known for their comedy films. They have shared the screen in several projects, where they usually play various and fun characters. They are also very close friends in real life.

In this case they star Paula comedy starring the alien Paul, whom seth roden lends her voice. On the other hand, two friends who are fanatics of science fiction comics decide to travel from England to the United States, mainly to know the infamous Area 51 in Nevada. Graeme (Pegg) and Clive (Frost) enjoy their trip across the pond, until they come across Paul, who wants to escape from the government so they don’t experiment on him. This meeting will make the friends cross paths with characters that are a bit strange, particular and dangerous.

They are also part of the cast Jason Bateman, Kristen Wiig, Sigourney Weaver, Blythe Danner Y bill hader.

Loaded with inappropriate language, crazy scenes and a lot of bizarre humor, the film is an excellent option to relax and get carried away by the adventures of the three main characters. Also, for those who enjoyed the movie tedare sure to have a good time with this comedy directed by Greg Mottola.

Instant Family (2018)

Walhberg and Byrne play Pete and Ellie.

Getting away from the crazy comedies, Instant Family or Instant Family is a 2018 movie starring Mark Wahlberg, rose byrne, Elizabeth Merced Y octavia spencer.

This comedy is more friendly for those who want to watch a movie as a family. Follow the story of the Pete and Ellie couple who have many work projects ahead of them, at the same time, they want to start a family and that’s why they decide to adopt a child to complete their family. They begin their search and the opportunity appears to adopt three children, Isabela, Juan and Lita. They will quickly realize that it is not as easy as it seems and they will feel overwhelmed by the sudden paternity of the three brothers. In addition, Isabela, the oldest, refuses to live with the couple, since she wants to live with her mother and her little brothers.

The film conveys a cute and moving message about adoption, brotherhood, and family. In turn, it shows that not everything is so easy, especially with big children. His vision of the family is optimistic and will move the most hardened. To see with family, friends or just a nice option for the weekend, it will undoubtedly leave a nice feeling when finished.

We’re the Millers (2013)

Sudeikis and Aniston are the fictional parents of Pouter and Roberts in the film.

Jason Sudeikis is an American actor, he has currently participated in the successful Apple TV series ted lasso. She gained recognition thanks to her participation in the well-known program Saturday night Livea comedy program which stands out for its parodies, strange and sarcastic situations.

In this case, he stars in the film. We’re the Millersdirected by Rawson Marshall Thurber, known for Red alert Y spy and a half. Sudeikis plays David, a marijuana trafficker who must raise a fictional family in order to transport a large shipment of drugs from Mexico to the United States. His plan is joined by Rose, who will play his wife, Casey and Kenny, who will be the couple’s children. The plan undergoes some variations along the way, which generates some very funny situations and interactions between the characters and the people who cross their path.

The cast is made up of Sudeikis, Jennifer Aniston, emma roberts Y Will Pouter. And the four main characters are very charismatic, the story is entertaining and very funny, perfect for a Sunday night.

