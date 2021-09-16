Three connected stages: the Book Festival starts by embracing the region

The inauguration at the same time in Pordenone, Trieste and Lignano. The applause for the victims of Covid. “They were our grandparents, parents, friends”

After the resistance, the restart. But without forgetting those who did not make it, neither to resist, nor to start again.

Here, then, that pordenonelegge 2021, with that tire skid representing the desire to run fast again, opens asking for applause for the victims of Covid. “3,800, in Friuli Venezia Giulia, but not cold accounting: they were our grandparents, our parents, our friends”, says Michelangelo Agrusti, the president of the Foundation that organizes the festival, from the stage of the Verdi theater in Pordenone, where last night the inaugural ceremony of the 22nd edition took place. pordenonelegge that is the spokesperson “of the desire for rebirth of an entire community”, so again Agrusti.

On the screen, in the meantime, evoked by the organizing director Michela Zin, who leads the evening, from the Eataly hall in Trieste, behind the sea, one of the two artistic curators of Pordenonelegge, Valentina Gasparet, first together with the regional councilor Pierpaolo Roberti, appears. subsequently to the mayor Roberto Dipiazza.

From the Terrazza a mare in Lignano the other curator, Alberto Garlini, hosts the mayor Roberto Fanotto and the president of the regional council Piero Mauro Zanin. The triple organization is therefore staged, the three offices connected at the same time, “to create a new sentimental bond between the people, from the slopes of the Friulian Dolomites to the sea”, emphasizes Agrusti.

From a technical point of view we cannot say “good the first”: small inconveniences will often be repeated during the evening, generating some embarrassed curtain.

The institutional part continues with the mayor of Pordenone Alessandro Ciriani, for whom pordenonelegge “reflects the identity of a land that combines vitality and cultural effervescence to the manufacturing vocation” and with the videotaped message of the president of the Region Massimiliano Fedriga which also recalls the the importance of the Green pass, “a tool that allows you to organize festivals like these again in attendance”.

There is also a message from Minister Luigi Di Maio, who praises the festival and also the choice to show solidarity with the Afghan people by hosting the refugee writer Fawad and Raufi among the authors. Finally, the word to the classics: on stage, presented by the artistic director of pordenonelgge Gian Mario Villalta, a special episode of the radio program “All of humanity speaks about it” begins, conducted by Piero Del Soldà and Edoardo Camurri: Homer enters the scene, Virgilio and Circe, entrusted to the voices and faces of Giulio Guidorizzi, Nicola Gardini and Eva Cantarella. “From the sea, from time”, between past and present, the pordenonelegge ship sails, once again, with an eye to the future.