News

Ticket To Paradise | Lucas Bravo joins Julia Roberts and George Clooney

Posted on
Loading...
Advertisements

Ticket To Paradise: Lucas Bravo joins Julia Roberts and George Clooney (Thursday 21 October 2021)
Ticket To Paradise: The co-star of Emily in Paris Lucas Good boy joined Julia Roberts, George Clooney and Kaitlyn Dever in Universal Pictures’ romantic comedy to be directed by Ol Parker (Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again). What is it about Ticket To Paradise? In the comedy, an ex-couple find themselves on a shared mission: to prevent their daughter in love from making the same mistake they once made. Parker wrote the script with Daniel Pipski.

Lucas Good boy

Good boy recently starred in Dean Craig’s The Honeymoon, a romantic comedy starring the French actor alongside Maria Bakalova. We’ll see …Read on spectacle.periodicodaily

Advertising


Loading...
Advertisements

badtasteit : #TicketToParadise: #LucasBravo in the cast of the comedy with #GeorgeClooney and #JuliaRoberts – anna_annie12 : RT @ anna_annie12: Ticket to Paradise, George Clooney and Julia Roberts move to Australia | Sky TG24 –







Follow the updates and see the latest videos on: Ticket Paradise




Loading...
Advertisements

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

863
News

Ripple: sensational agreement with a large bank
692
News

the most surprising sentimental comedy of the year arrives at the cinema
633
News

Ethereum can increase by 7000%: the fractal that everyone was waiting for has appeared
517
News

Cryptocurrency market: from Bitcoin to Ethereum, here are the cryptocurrencies to monitor today
475
News

The Dogecoin Foundation has been reestablished. There is also the Ethereum Co-founder!
438
News

One euro per night, but live streaming: the hotel’s proposal
368
News

A winning family, a new poster | Cinema
328
News

How much has Tesla earned to date thanks to Bitcoins?
280
News

Richard Marquand – The directors of the Saga ⋆ Star Wars Addicted
279
News

5 Factors to Follow in the Markets By Investing.com
D1SoftBallNews.com is one of the most important independent realities active in the panorama of digital media. Every day it makes available to its reader’s contents updated in real-time and is organized in vertical thematic channels.

Copyright © 2021 D1SoftBallNews.com

To Top