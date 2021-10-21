Ticket To Paradise: Lucas Bravo joins Julia Roberts and George Clooney (Thursday 21 October 2021)
Ticket To Paradise: The co-star of Emily in Paris Lucas Good boy joined Julia Roberts, George Clooney and Kaitlyn Dever in Universal Pictures’ romantic comedy to be directed by Ol Parker (Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again). What is it about Ticket To Paradise? In the comedy, an ex-couple find themselves on a shared mission: to prevent their daughter in love from making the same mistake they once made. Parker wrote the script with Daniel Pipski.
Lucas Good boy
Good boy recently starred in Dean Craig’s The Honeymoon, a romantic comedy starring the French actor alongside Maria Bakalova. We’ll see …Read on spectacle.periodicodaily
Ticket Paradise
